Hollywood North, subject of Windsor author’s fourth novel





Photo by Illustration of a contribution / Windsor Star Content of the article Windsor author Vern Smith's new novel had been in the works for over 20 years. Triggered by Smiths' experience as a production assistant on a silver job in Toronto years ago, his fourth book, Under the Table, is a payroll heist set in the north of the 1980s. in Hollywood, in Toronto. It was released on July 1. I made enough sense to document what I was seeing and experiencing (on this work) to fit into (Under the Table), Smith said. A Windsor-born author now living near Chicago, Smith will take a virtual tour of the book for Under the Table at the Windsor Public Library on July 14. Under the Table follows the dark and funny story of Arlene Marion, the second-rate producer of a third-rate American comedy set in Toronto, while the stories of the hire of a cop Claire Malik predict a heist of the production payroll entirely in cash. It took more than two decades to write, he said, in part because the manuscript was lost in a computer crash. He later found a hard copy among some boxes on the move and realized the time had come to go back to the story he had started years earlier. Photo by Photo provided / Windsor Star I'm glad it took me 20 years, Smith said. I knew what I had then was half cooked and I think it's the best I can. I needed theexperience and to be a better writer, and I hope I'm there. The cover of Under the Table features Windsor drag performer Lua, photographed by photographer and filmmaker Garth Jackson. Smith's other books include The Green Ghetto and The Gimmick, a collection of short stories published in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic. I come home when I'm at the Windsor Public Library It has been a challenge to publish books and pivot to virtual book tours during COVID-19, especially across the border, but Smith said he thought it was a glass situation. half full. On the one hand, it's unfortunate that a book comes out during a pandemic, he said. On the other hand, I'm very lucky to have a book coming out. Windsor-born Smith said he hoped an in-person book tour for Under the Table could bring him back to Canada. But the support of the Windsor Public Library has been the foundation of his literary career, even from afar. I have fond memories of the Budimir branch and the old main branch on Ouellette, Smith said. They have always been great and have supported me a lot. I come home when I am at the Windsor Public Library. Under the Table is published by Run Amok Books, available online or in bookstores. The Windsor Public Libraries Interview with Vern Smith will be available July 14 at 6 p.m. on the library's Facebook, Twitter and Youtube channels. [email protected] twitter.com/KathleenSaylors Photo by Illustration of a contribution / Windsor Star

