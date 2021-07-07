Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar dies aged 98





Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the king of tragedy and one of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema, has died at the age of 98. The title of Tragedy King came from Kumar’s many serious roles, and in several his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard. He was also known as the only Bollywood method actor for his expressive performances identifying a character’s emotions. Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. TO TEAR APART. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021 Kumar was admitted to hospital twice last month after complaining of shortness of breath, and his family tweeted “with heavy hearts and deep pain” news of his death. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to Kumar’s family and admirers in a tweet. He added: “Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: “An institution is gone. Whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be “before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar”. “It’s the end of an era,” said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. He was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan, a Muslim, on December 11, 1922. His Pathan family was from Peshawar, in what became Pakistan after partition, and he visited his ancestral home in the late 1980s. It changed its name when it made its debut in Bollywood, the Mumbai-centered Hindi film industry, with Jwar Bhata, or Sea Tides, in 1944. Saira Banu, wife of Indian actor Dilip Kumar, cries next to her body in a hospital in Mumbai, India (Rafiq Maqbool / AP) His career spanned over six decades with over 60 films. His first big box office hits were Jugnu, or Firefly, in 1947, in which he starred alongside Noor Jehan, and the 1948 film Shaheed, or Martyr. Indian media say he turned down the role of Sherif Ali in David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia in 1962, the role ultimately going to Egyptian actor Omar Sharif. In 1966, Kumar married Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him, and the couple starred in Gopi, Sagina Mahato and Bairaag. In 1994, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Prize, the highest honor for contributions to Indian cinema, and he also served in the upper house of the Indian Parliament after being nominated for a six-year term.

