Dilip Kumar: King of Bollywood Tragedy – Obituary

BY VINAYAK CHAKRAVORTY

New Delhi, July 7, 2021-

Few Bollywood actors have had as many clones as Dilip Kumar. The assertion would seem to be the highest note of flattery in a film industry that survives and thrives on being ‘inspired’, more than superlatives such as star, superstar, megastar, comedian – even legend, as the word is often used loosely. wave in Bollywood.

Dilip Kumar, who died in Mumbai on Wednesday at the age of 98, has always been the reference. He had a direct impact on many actors who worked in his time, from the forties to the nineties. He also continues to have an indirect impact on the players of the ’90s, as those who shaped their game after him continue to influence many newcomers today.

Perhaps it is the mark of a legend – when the trademark style of your art continues to outlive you and find new ways to reinvent itself through budding talents who started long after you left.

For the record, Dilip Kumar quit acting in 1998. It was the year Yusuf Saab – as he was known to his friends and fans – last faced the camera for Umesh’s “Qila” Mehra. While the actor has never been seen onscreen in the past two decades since his release, the rest of the film’s main cast, including Rekha, Mukul Dev and Mamta Kulkarni, have also all but disappeared, and the director Mehra stopped making films almost two decades ago. “Qila”, an otherwise forgotten attempt, will continue to garner recall value as it was the last film from one of Bollywood’s greats.

Flawed and over the top as the film was, “Qila” gave Dilip Kumar a dual role of protagonist and antagonist (or “hero” and villain “as masala filmdom likes to classify). Somewhere in these portrayals is the key to why he was hailed as the phenomenon at the time, when they covered him with epithets like the king of tragedy and the actor of the great Bollywood method.

There are stories about Dilip Kumar’s method of action. The most well-known concerns the self-produced “Gunga-Jumna”, the 1961 director Nitin Bose which, many whisper, was directed by the actor himself. Coming immediately after his 1961 superhit “Mughal-e-Azam”, Dilip Kumar is said to have run all around the studio premises, to the point of collapsing, in order to get the right look and feel for his death scene in the film. The performance is considered to be one of the best of any male actor in mainstream Bollywood, and the plot of the film would find resonance in many subsequent Hindi hits, most notably “Deewar”.

If the subject of the method of action largely defines the work of Dilip Kumar, the actor himself tried to deconstruct it in his autobiography “Dilip Kumar: The substance and the shadow”, released in 2015.

“I am an actor who has developed a method that has been very useful to me,” he says.

This alone explains the consummate acting that we have seen in all of his films, from his first effort “Jwar Bhata” (1944), as well as other notable leading roles in “Milan” (1946) and “Jugnu” ( 1947).

In 1948, just four years in the industry, Dilip Kumar was a busy star. It has had up to five releases this year – “Ghar Ki Izzat”, “Shaheed”, “Mela”, “Anokha Pyar” and “Nadiya Ke Paar”. By the time the last film of the year came out and became the biggest hit of 1948, Dilip Kumar was one of Bollywood’s exciting new sensations along with two others – Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand.

The trio would define Hindi cinema over the next decade and call themselves the Bollywood Triumvirate. Together, they continue to shine brightly at the evocation of the Golden Fifties of Hindi cinema. While each of them carved out a niche to ensure greatness, somewhere their individual images as stars epitomized the essence of an era which continues to be considered the classiest Hindi cinema has known. .

Dilip Kumar will collaborate with Raj Kapoor, who is said to be his childhood friend from Peshawar, on the 1949 Mehboob Khan “Andaz” love triangle which featured the inimitable Nargis. The film was a super hit when it was released and for the second year in a row Dilip Kumar would be part of the highest grossing film of the year with “Andaz”.

It was just the start of a dream race. The fifties saw him deliver countless superhits including “Jogan” and Babul (1950), “Tarana” and “Deedar” (1951), “Aan” (1952), “Footpath” (1953), “Amar” and “Daag” (1954). “Devdas”, “Azaad” and Uran Khatola “followed in 1955,” Musafir “and” Naya Daur “released in 1957. The series of memorable roles continued with” Yahudi “and” Madhumati “in 1958, and Dilip Kumar ended the decade with “Paigham” in 1959.

While the decade that has ended established the Dilip Kumar fame method in its versatility, it has also prepared fans for the one role that continues to elicit an automatic callback when you think of Dilip Kumar. The decade began with the epic “Mughal-e-Azam” by K. Asif for Dilip Kumar, following the success of “Kohinoor” the same year. The film became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time upon release

After the success of “Gunga Jumna” in 1961, Dilip Kumar will try again a double role of very different mood in “Ram Aur Shyam” (1967). His other memorable roles over the decade were “Aadmi” and “Sunghoursh” (1968).

He made his debut in the 1970s with “Gopi” (1970). The sixties and seventies, however, saw the actor slow down in terms of solo releases. The advent of Rajesh Khanna’s romance in the late 60s and the angry young man of Amitabh Bachchan in the mid-70s changed the trends in Bollywood. The great socialites of the fifties and sixties seemed to be on the decline. Dilip Kumar decided to take a break in 1976, after “Bairag”.

He would return, of course, in Manoj Kumar’s 1981 album “Kranti”. The film was a multistarrer, the genre chosen by Bollywood in the 1980s, and Dilip Kumar found ready takers in lavishly edited productions that required several heroes of all age groups. He was notably seen in Subhash Ghai’s multistars “Vidhaata” (1982) and “Karma” (1986) as well as “Saudagar” in 1991. Two or multi-hero projects like “Shakti” (1982), “Mazdoor” (1983), “Mashaal” (1984) and “Duniya” (1984) mark his last phase of actor, the one which culminates with “Qila” in 1998.

The five decades of acting are offset by the irony that Dilip Kumar never released from a movie as a director. During his lifetime, he was allegedly involved in directing twice. He is said to have directed the 1966 drama “Dil Diya Dard Liya” with the officially mentioned director Abdul Rashid Kardar, although he is not credited as a director for the project. Decades later, he would launch the movie “Kalinga”, starring Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Amitoj Mann. Some say the film was shot, even though it never saw the light of day.

For a man known to be actively interested in all departments of some of the biggest projects of his prime, why Dilip Kumar lost interest in releasing “Kalinga” remains a mystery. Perhaps Phenomenon, one of 12 children born to a Peshawari fruit merchant, knew when to calm down on a bad business prospect. (Agency)

