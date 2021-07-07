Dilip Kumar leaves behind a legacy to cherish forever

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Bollywood tragedy king Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. The 98-year-old actor has died of various age-related illnesses.

The award-winning actor’s career spanned more than five decades and during the heyday of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar charmed millions of hearts with his performance in over 65 films.

He was also known as the First Khan of Bollywood. Born under the name Muhammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, he started his acting career under the screen name, Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar holds the record for the maximum number of Filmfare awards. He was the first recipient of the award and won the Filmfare Best Actor award eight times. During his five-decade career, he contributed to Hindi cinema in various ways, including introducing the technique of method acting.

His early films, including his first Bollywood film, “Jwar Bhata”, released in 1944, failed to reach audiences. But his scintillating performance in “Jugnu” in the year of India’s independence, 1947, captured hearts, making the film its first major success.

Born December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar was one of 12 siblings. The old-fashioned actor completed his schooling at Barnes School, Deolali, Nashik, where he grew up in a mixed neighborhood. His childhood friend Raj Kapoor also later became his colleague in the film industry.

After running a sandwich stand at the Pune Military Club in 1943, Dilip Kumar wanted to start a business in Mumbai to contribute to household income and help his father. Her father was a fruit merchant and orchard owner in Peshawar and Deolali near Nashik. But fate had other plans: at Churchgate station in Mumbai, Dilip Kumar met Dr Masani, who introduced him to actor Devika Rani, then owner of Malad’s famous film studio, Bombay Talkies, today. closed.

Previously, Dilip Kumar was helping in the screenwriting and story writing department due to his fluency in the Urdu language. It was at the request of Devika Rani that Muhammed Yusuf Khan changed his professional name to Dilip Kumar. He then embarked on his acting career with Bombay Talkies in the movie “Jwar Bhata”. In his autobiography “The Substance and the Shadow,” he recalls: “I had no idea what it was like to act in front of a camera. It was something to be studied, learned and practiced.” His time at Bombay Talkies, he met actor Ashok Kumar, who was a star at the time. From Ashok Kumar, he learned that acting was not about being theatrically bombastic, which was the popular trend. at that time.

After “Jugnu” he starred in a few other hits – “Shaheed” and “Mela” – before eventually landing his decisive role in Mehboob Khan’s “Andaz”.

The actor was known for his careful selection of screenplays and it was evident that Dilip Kumar was more than just an actor, writer, filmmaker, poet or philosopher. His scholarship has helped him stand out and evolve a new way of playing. Dignified silences, thoughtful pauses, and poetic speech were hallmarks of his understated style.

The 1949 film “Andaz” saw Dilip Kumar, alongside two other golden stars of that era – Raj Kapoor and Nargis.

Although he had some great success in the 1940s, it was in the 1950s that he experienced real success for the first time with a series of hits: “Babul”, “Devdas”, “Hulchul”, “Yahudi”, “Daag”, “Sairat”, “Naya Daur” and “Deedar”. It was the classic tragic films that gave Dilip Kumar the title of “The King of Tragedy”. Although he is a teetotaler himself, in “Devdas” he captured the essence of the self-destructive man driven by unrequited love to become a drunkard. He portrayed the grief of his character Devdas, through his hazy eyes and eloquent silences.

It was the social drama “Daag” that earned the legendary star his very first Filmfare Award in the Principal Actor category, also making him the first recipient of the award when it premiered in 1954.

After that he won the prestigious award on several occasions and to this day he still holds the record for the maximum number of Filmfare wins with his eight Black Lady trophies. He shared the post with superstar Shah Rukh Khan who also has eight Filmfare Awards to his name.

Although tragic films brought him great professional success, Dilip Kumar became so involved with the characters he portrayed that it affected his mental health giving him bouts of depression.

After that, at the suggestion of a psychiatrist, he continued to play some light roles. He started with Mehboob Khan’s ‘Aan’, which was also his first film shot in technicolor.

Although the actor tried to work in different genres to remove the label from “The Tragedy King”, his epic portrayals in these films were so etched in the minds of his fans that he cannot remember to this day. that of this title.

He played several lighter roles before eventually landing the lead role of Prince Salim in the big-budget magnum opus ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ in 1960 which was reissued in color format in 2004, 44 years after its original release. .

In 1961, the late actor also became a film producer, funding and starring in the film “Ganga Jamuna” alongside actor Vyjayanthimala, although he did not produce any other films afterwards. The film, which itself had elements borrowed from “Mother India”, later became the precursor to several other films, where one brother becomes an outlaw and the other a policeman.

Dilip Kumar excelled in his performance as a rustic villager who was forced to become dacoit due to the circumstances. Produced in a rural dialect, the film has retained these flavors in its music and lyrics.

He delivered a few other terrific performances in the 1960s, including his dual role in “Ram Aur Shyam”, the Waheeda Rehman star “Aadmi” and the hit film “Sunghoursh”, in which he again starred opposite Vyjayanthimala. .

The year 1966 marked the legendary actor’s marriage to then-Bollywood diva Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him. Before marrying Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar had been in a relationship with the queen of elegance Madhubala. He was also linked with Bollywood beauties like Kamini Kaushal and Vyjayanthimala.

Lovingly known as Dilip Saab, he was one of the most sought after celebrities by women. It is said that his popularity among women was so immense that they stood in front of his car, wishing to be run over. On the day of her engagement, an industry girl, who was her supposed girlfriend, allegedly took sleeping pills. Dilip Kumar must have made him understand that he was in love with Saira Banu. It was only after being pacified that he returned to his engagement ceremony.

After several consecutive successes, Dilip Kumar experienced a career slump in the 1970s, with only a few films like “Bairaag” and “Gopi” that performed well at the box office. In ‘Gopi’ he performed alongside his real wife, Saira Banu.

Dilip Kumar then took a five-year hiatus from the movies, from 1976 to 1981. It was in 1981 that he made his comeback with the multi-star film ‘Kranti’, playing a central role among the cast of set, which included names like Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini.

After playing the lead role of a revolutionary fighter for Indian independence, he went on to star in 1982’s “Vidhata” directed by Subhash Ghai with stars like Shammi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Sanjeev Kumar among the cast.

Along with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1982 super-hit “Shakti” directed by Ramesh Sippy, he won his eighth and final Filmfare Award for Best Actor. His next film, the 1984 social drama ‘Mashal’ directed by Yash Chopra was a box office failure, although his performance was critically acclaimed.

He later also appeared alongside Rishi Kapoor in 1984’s “Duniya” and with Jeetendra in 1986’s “Dharm Adhikari”.

In 1986, he collaborated again with Subhash Ghai for the action film ‘Karma’. He was first associated with veteran actor Nutan, although they had already collaborated three decades ago in an incomplete film called “Shikwa”. He was paired again against Nutan for the 1989 “Kanoon Apna Apna”.

Dilip starred in the 1991 movie “Saudagar” with veteran actor Raaj Kumar, which later turned out to be his last phenomenal box office success and also his last collaboration with director Subhash Ghai.

In recognition of his contribution to the film industry for more than five decades, he received the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994. In the same year he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and subsequently received the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

To mark the actor’s official comeback, film producer Sudhakar Bokade announced the movie “Kalinga” in 1992, but the film was delayed for several years and was eventually dropped. His last film appearance was in the movie titled “Qila” which was released in 1998.

After his acting career ended, Dilip was appointed to the upper house of parliament through the Indian National Congress. He was an MP for the Rajya Sabha of Maharashtra from 2000 to 2006.

Besides theater and politics, the star has also undertaken humanitarian work. While he was an MP for Rajya Sabha, he used his MPLAD fund to improve the gardens at Fort Bandra and the Bandrail promenade.

Dilip Kumar was a flame bearer who took Bollywood to heights never reached before. Living many lifetimes in a lifetime, her character could never be replaced by someone else.

Poetry and balance are the words that are synonymous with the name Dilip Kumar. No other actor has spent such a long life in the public eye and yet has retained an eternal positive image in the public mind.

Whether it was his alleged romance with Madhubala and Kamini Kaushal, his first marriage, or other controversies like the Nishan-E-Imtiaz (Pakistan’s highest civilian honor) award in 1993, which even raised questions on his patriotism, he handled it all. with grace and maturity.

One of the first stars of Bollywood, he reached a level of importance never reached in Indian cinema before. A role model for many, a star, a legend and the king of the golden age of cinema, Dilip Kumar has left a legacy for many passionate actors that they can enjoy and learn from.

The news of his passing has left a void in the hearts of many, including several Bollywood celebrities of yesteryear and the current generation. (ANI)