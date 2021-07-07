Michael Vaughan walks in gray suit, Ravindra Jadeja calls him Hollywood actor

Former England captain Michael Vaughan recently made headlines for his tweet in which he predicted the outcome of some of the matches between India and England earlier this year. He also tweeted in favor of New Zealand in the World Trials final in Southampton. The former cricketer often faces heat from Indian cricket fans for such tweets as he is excessively trolled on social media. But Vaughan is popular enough for his wit and sarcasm and in his recent post he fell victim to it himself.

On July 06, Vaughan shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he looked dapper in a gray suit. The commentator, in the caption of the article, laughed at himself while writing, Back to the new day job today. 46 year old model. He was very impressed with the fit and look of the new bespoke suit. Indeed, Vaughan, in the gray suit that was associated with a red tie and black shoes, looked no less like a model.

Fans as well as star cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja and Mpumelelo Mbangwa were also in awe of the 46-year-old’s fashion statement. Indian star Jadeja reacted to Vaughan’s photo and said he looked like a movie star. He wrote: “Looks like a Hollywood actor. In response to Jadejas’ comment, Vaughan wrote: “It’s probably Rockstar soon ??”

Former Zimbabwe leader Mbangwa, who is often seen in the comments box with Vaughan, also commented on the dapper photo. “Alright, model? Mbangwa wrote.

Jadejas’ comment came as a departure from the usual troll behavior he faces from Indian cricket fans. Former Indian players also searched Vaughan for his ridiculous tweets about the Indian cricket team. It all started after India recorded the Test Series victory in Australia. Since that victory, Vaughan has faced the heat of Indian fans. The joke took a step forward in India’s home series against England.

