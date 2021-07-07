Entertainment
Dilip Kumar’s funeral will take place today in Juhu qabrastan: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on July 8. The actor has been admitted to hospital twice in recent weeks. The news was announced on his official Twitter account by Faisal Farooqui who read: “With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab, a few minutes ago. We are of God and to Him we return.
Now he has been informed that his funeral will be held in Mumbai today. The actor will be buried in Juhu Qabrastan at 5 p.m. on July 7, 2021.
Burial today at 5:00 p.m. Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021
The actor lost his two brothers to Covid-19 within two weeks last year. The actor would not have been informed of the death of his brothers due to his health problems. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.
Dubbed the King of Tragedy of Indian Cinema for his phenomenal performances, Dilip Kumar has appeared in over 65 films during his legendary career. Kumar made his acting debut in 1944 with Jwar bhata. Three years later, the drama of 1947 Jugnu against Noor Jehan, was Kumar’s first big success. He was part of movies like Daag (1954),Devdas (1955), Azad (1956),Naya Daur (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Ganga Jamuna (1961), Ram aur shyam (1967), Dastaan (1972),Kranti (1981), and Karma (1986). It was last seen in Qila in 1998.
READ ALSO :Dilip Kumar battled advanced prostate cancer and suffered from kidney failure
BOLLYWOOD NEWS
Catch us for the last Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New films released , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.
Sources
2/ https://www.newswwc.com/entertainment/tv-news/dilip-kumars-funeral-to-take-place-at-juhu-qabrastan-today-bollywood-news-bollywood-hungama/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]