Bollywood is preparing superhero movies
NEW DELHI: Bollywood is taking inspiration from the success of Hollywood superhero films to draw audiences to theaters in the months to come. Mounted on a large scale, films like Krissh 4, Brahmastra, the Mr. India to restart, The Immortal Ashwatthamaand, and a Telugu film about Hanuman will bring desi legends and heroes to life for Indian audiences, unlike the comic book characters the West uses for such shows.
Through the use of superior technology and special effects, these Over 200 million projects should make it clear that certain genres are better appreciated on the big screen.
Movies like Krissh 4, Immortal Ashwathama, restarting Mr. India and Brahmastra will 100% attract people to the movies. These larger than life films have a larger target audience as they focus on everyone to enjoy the movie watching experience, ”said Rahul Puri, Managing Director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas.
Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, pointed out that films like Baahubali showed that Indians have an appetite for big, well-done shows, a trend that Rajinikanths 2.0 built by ringing cash registers, and the genre will continue to grow even though it commands large budgets and takes time to build.
Aping Hollywood who recreated superhero movies from comics would be discouraged as filmmakers would not be able to improve on this genre. Going back to our own near-earth mythology and using our imaginations is the right step in the right direction, ”said film critic Manoj Kumar R, citing the example of Baahubali star Prabhas next movie Adipursh where he would play a version of Lord Ram fighting for the victory of good over evil.
If producers want people to come to theaters after covid, the intimate little stories won’t work anymore, Kumar said, anything that demands the big screen experience should be a show.
Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-Founder of TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing and social media agency, said the original (Indian) superhero universe is inspired by Mahabharata and Ramayana and has been recreated on screen long before Hollywood franchises like Avengers came into vogue.
But, of course, we haven’t monetized it well against Hollywood narratives, as we have creative freedom restrictions on the stories in question. However, building the superhero cinematic universe is something that Indian cinema is picking up on, ”Pillai said, adding that the appeal of superhero films lies in their portrayal of the pursuit of justice, victory of good over evil, vulnerabilities of the strong, etc. What adds to that is the visual experience that makes it a great cinematic display.
A technician working on a larger-than-life spectacle film admitted that there is a lot of research needed for such projects, it takes time to design the sequences and backgrounds, they are also heavy on visual effects since most are recreated via CGI (computer generated images).
You are putting on a show for the audience so time, money and research will always be required and if you do it right you get a response like Baahubali which is unprecedented, ”the person said. A lot of footage in such films requires shooting against green screens in air-conditioned theaters and recreating the rest in post-production, which in covid time is easier than shooting in real locations, the person added.
