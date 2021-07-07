Indian actor Dilip Kumar, who embodied melancholy on screen, dies at 98

By Shilpa Jamkhandikar

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Dilip Kumar, one of India’s most respected actors known for his roles as tragic heroes in Bollywood films, died Wednesday morning, his family announced.

Kumar was 98 years old and had been in pain for some time, one of the doctors who treated him told reporters.

“He was having difficulty breathing … We tried really hard. We were hoping he would turn 100,” said actor’s doctor Jalil Parkar.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now Pakistan, he was known by the pseudonym Dilip Kumar when he joined Bollywood in the 1940s. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu, a grande dame of Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan both expressed their condolences, Modi saying Kumar was “blessed with unprecedented brilliance”.

“For my generation, Dilip Kumar was the tallest and most versatile actor,” Khan said on Twitter.

At his Mumbai residence, Bollywood stars gathered to pay tribute to him, including actor Shah Rukh Khan, producer Karan Johar and actress Vidya Balan.

The funeral will take place later Wednesday.

Authorities in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said they plan to restore the actor’s ancestral home in a narrow alley in town.

“We are now working on its conservation,” said Dr Abdus Samad, director general of the department of archeology.

THE KING OF TRAGEDY

After moving from Peshawar to Pune, India, Kumar shot his first film, “Jwar Bhata” in 1944, which made a tank. His decisive role came in 1949, with “Andaz”, where he played an abandoned lover caught in a triangle between the woman he loves and her husband.

This role catapulted him to stardom and marked the start of a decade in which he made his career playing tragic roles.

Bimal Roy’s adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyays’ flagship novel “Devdas” was the turning point in an already successful career, catapulting him to the rank of super star.

His role as a doomed lover in “Devdas” earned Kumar the epithet of King of Tragedy – the man who embodied melancholy on screen.

“An institution has disappeared. Whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be” before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar, “actor Amitabh Bachchan said on Twitter.

Kumar said he felt overwhelmed after years of playing tragic roles. In the late 1950s he consciously attempted to play more upbeat roles, starring in romantic films like “Madhumati”, “Aan” and “Naya Daur”.

Another milestone in his career was K Asifs “Mughal-E-Azam”, in which Kumar played Prince Salim, son of Mughal Emperor Akbar.

A magnum opus that told the story of the Condemned Princes affair with a dancer, the 1960 film was one of the most expensive productions of the era, but went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year, stunning the public with sumptuous decorations. and a magnificent musical score.

In his later years, although hits were harder to come by, Kumar retained his stature as the first famous star in India, whose face on a poster was enough to keep audiences flocking to theaters.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; additional reporting by Jibran Ahmed in Peshawar. Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Raju Gopalakrishnan and Philippa Fletcher)