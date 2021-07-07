The EastEnders actor who appeared alongside Christian Bale in the Hollywood box office flop





We see a lot of EastEnders go on to big things when they leave the show, just think of Himesh Patel who went from being Tamwar to starring in a romantic comedy with Lily James. But some EastEnders stars are doing things the other way around, coming to the soap opera later in their careers when they’ve already been there and done it, like Danny Dyer, star of several hit movies in The Naughty. . That was exactly the case for this stage and screen star, and now Albert Square. By joining the cast of Albert Square this year, Brian Conley, 59, already has behind him a brilliant career in theater, television, cinema and panto. READ MORE: Dame Barbara Windsor’s last heartbreaking message to her EastEnders co-star before her death





(Image: BBC)

This allows him to bring a wealth of experience to his role as Terry ‘Rocky’ Cant, Sonia Fowler’s estranged father who immediately charms Walford’s characters. Long before he stepped into the plaza, Brian was featured in one of Hollywood’s least popular flops. Not only that, but the star of the film he appeared with was none other than Batman himself and Oscar winner Christian Bale.





(Image: Miramax)

Fresh out of making a name for himself in the black comedy American Psycho (2000), Bale took on the 2002 film Equilibrium about a dystopian society in which all emotion is forbidden and citizens take pills to make sure their feelings are met. deleted. Bale plays John Preston, a murderous state enforcer in the film who slowly loses faith in the system and sees it turn against him. Brian appears alongside Bale in one scene as “Owner of the Reading Room,” a minor role but still a talking role in which he is manhandled by Bale.





(Image: Miramax)

The film was budgeted at $ 20 million but only grossed $ 5 million worldwide, with a very mixed reception for the film, with some describing it as a 1984 knockoff, and others praising it for having does something more original than that. Whatever you think of the film, it must be a box office flop and divided opinion on the film remains today, with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a 40% rating but iMDb giving it a relatively high rating of 7, 4.



We don't think Brian had much to do with the film's lack of success, but he's only appeared in two more since, the last one in 2007. After joining the cast of EastEnders in May, executive producer Jon Sen said the producers have "wonderful stories in store for him," so you can expect to see a lot more of Brian on your screens in the future.

