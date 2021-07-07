Sprinkles, Scoops and More opens candy store in Umatilla





Mother-daughter duo Maria and Selena Rodriguez own Sprinkle, spoons and more in Umatilla, revitalizing a small town glacier with southern hospitality. Were a fun place to stop and shoot the breeze, Maria said. Well, do anything from a banana split to a brownie sundae and any flavor in a shake. If you can think of it, we will. Verification:Lake County Restaurant Inspections June 21-26 New barbecue restaurant:Trays Cookout Brings Backyard Favorites to Lake Square Mall Maria had been in the retail business for over 20 years and decided to start a business with her daughter in the hopes of passing it on to her in a few years. We were a family of six, so we wanted to create something affordable so that nothing on our menu was over $ 6.50, Maria said. I want my kids to learn how to run a business properly, including how to treat customers the right way, because it’s a real mess there. We want to do to others what we want them to do to us. We want you to get out of here after you have had a good time. The dining area offers fun seating with table games and space for birthdays or large gatherings. The store serves Hersheys ice cream in over 20 flavors and the creations are endless. Popular flavors include chocolate chip cookie dough, rainbow sorbet, cold infused caramocha, cotton candy, mint grasshopper, cream cookies, little blue panda, superman, midnight peanut butter, lime pie, banana pudding and pistachio. They also offer diary-free and sugar-free options. A single scoop ice cream cone or sip starts at $ 2.75 with free topping, with additional scoops at $ 1. A two scoop waffle cone or bowl starts at $ 3.75 with a garnish. Or take any flavor of your favorite ice cream and turn it into a frozen treat. Split bananas cost $ 4.50 for two scoops or $ 6.50 for three scoops with a choice of chocolate or strawberry toppings with whipped cream and a cherry on top. They also offer $ 4.25 milkshakes and floats, $ 4 sundaes, a $ 5 Davids cookie ice cream sandwich, or a $ 4 brownie sundae. Watch for promotions on their Facebook page. They often have a special $ 1 single scoop ice cream cone happy hour. We are more than blessed, said Maria. I have never been so well received. The people have been great to us. Local businesses have reached out and we want to make sure we are involved in our community. Sprinkles, Scoops and More, 84 N. Central Ave. in Umatilla, is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit Facebook.com/SprinklesScoopsMore.

