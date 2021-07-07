Death of Dilip Kumar: legendary Bollywood actor and king of tragedy dies at 98





Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar died Wednesday morning after a long illness. He was 98 years old. Known as the King of Bollywood tragedy, the actor is survived by his wife and veteran film actress Saira Banu. Kumar, born Yusuf Khan, was admitted to Mumbai City’s Hinduja Hospital on June 30 after complaining of breathing problems. Family friend Faisal Farooqui took to the actors’ Twitter account to announce his death. With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the passing of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago, he wrote. We come from God and to Him we return, he added. Shortly after news of his death was announced, tributes to the actor started pouring in. Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated, wrote Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His death is a loss for our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. TO TEAR APART. My sincere condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come, wrote Rahul Gandhi, former chairman of the main opposition party in Congress. Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most popular stars, offered his condolences. An institution has disappeared … every time the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar, he said in a tweet. Another veteran Bollywood actor and close friend of Kumars, Dharmendra, has expressed shock at the death of his friend. I’m extremely shocked … I used to go and watch his house before I became an actor. Watching it made me feel like I had been on a hajj or pilgrimage after watching it, he said in an interview with NDTV news channel. For the world, many more can be heroes. For us actors, he was the hero. #DilipKumar Sir took with him a whole era of Indian cinema. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti, wrote actor Akshay Kumar. Born to Ayesha Begum and Lala Gulam Sarwar Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, located in present-day Pakistan, Kumar made his debut in 1944 in the film Jwar bhata. Considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema, he has worked in over 65 films over a career spanning more than five decades. He was last seen in the 1998 film Qila. While his first film went largely unnoticed, it was his 1947 film. Jugnu which earned him his first box office success. He went on to star in films like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Gunga Jamuna, Ram aur shyam and Naya daur, which are all considered classics of Bollywood cinema. Credited for his acting method, he was the first actor to win a Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category, after the awards were introduced in 1954. The actor, along with Shah Rukh Khan, holds the record for eight Filmfare Awards . He also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994, India’s highest honor in filmmaking, awarded annually at the National Film Awards. And in 2015, the actor received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/dilip-kumar-death-bollywood-films-b1879435.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

