Dilip Kumar: Kings of Tragedy in Top 10 Hindi Movies | Bollywood





Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s first Khan, has nearly 60 films to his name in a career spanning six decades. Nine of his 1950s films were ranked in the top 30 grossing films of the decade. Here is a look at her top 10 Hindi movies. Daag (1952) Dilip Kumar won the very first award in the Best Actor category for his performance in this film. Devdas (1955) Based on Saratchandra Chattopadhyay’s short story, the story is about a tragic lover played by Dilip Kumar. This is considered one of his best performances. Devdas was also ranked number 2 on the Iowas University’s Top 10 Bollywood Movies list by Corey K. Creekmur. Naya Daur (1957) BR Chopras’ film achieved commercial and critical success. Read also | Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor of Bollywood: his best dialogues Madhumati (1958) Bimal Roy’s famous film starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayantimala. It was one of the first films to deal with reincarnation and it had a dark gothic side to it. Mughal-e-Azam (1960) A historical drama in which he plays the role of Prince Salim and brings a new dimension to the love scenes he plays with Madhubala, who plays Anarkali. Ganga Jamuna (1961) It was the only film produced by Dilip Kumar. The story revolves around an innocent man who is forced to become a dacoit. Dilip Kumar may have done one of his best roles in the movie. Read also | Dilip Kumar: 10 Best Songs Featuring Bollywood’s First Khan Ram Aur Shyam (1967) After a rough patch at the box office, Dilip Kumar made a strong comeback with the hit film Ram Aur Shyam. Shakti (1982) It was notable for being the first and only film to feature veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan on screen. The film is considered the best work of director Ramesh Sippy and is considered one of the greatest films in the history of cinema. Machaal (1984) Dilip Kumar played a respected, law-abiding citizen who turns to crime for revenge. Karma (1986) The film reunited Subhash Ghai and Dilip Kumar after the success of their last film together Vidhaata (1982). It was the first time that Dilip Kumar had been associated with Nutan.

