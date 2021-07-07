Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood beauties missing at Cannes 2021? Here’s a look back at their BEST red carpet looks





The 74th Cannes Film Festival kicked off with some of Hollywood’s biggest names flocking to the French Riviera. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the extravagant film festival had to be canceled last year. So the excitement is at its peak this year. As we see Hollywood divas strutting the red carpet in style, here’s a throwback to when Indian beauties splashed glamor in Cannes. From Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, many Bollywood divas have taken to the Cannes red carpet wearing some of the most exquisite outfits. Read also – Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon: these 6 Bollywood beauties are a hit with South Indian filmmakers In his early days, Sonam Kapoor was a regular at Cannes. It was in 2011 that she made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and she has been a regular since. In 2019, Sonam showed off her fashionista side by slipping into some of the cutest outfits of all time. For the Chopard after-party, she wore a shiny outfit signed Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She looked like an Indian goddess emitting power and grace. Also Read – Throwback Thursday: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Addressed Salman Khan As “The Sexiest, Most Gorgeous Man” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given us many “uff” moments with her Cannes appearances. In 2019, she made our hearts beat faster by slipping into a yellow-orange mermaid-style tube dress. Her next outfit was a tulle dress from Ashi Studio in white that made her look like a fallen house angel, with added sass. Also read – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and other Fashion faux pas Moments from Bollywood divas who are worthy of cringe In 2019, Priyanka Chopra made her Cannes debut with her husband Nick Jonas. From a bespoke Roberto Cavalli creation to a dreamy white tulle Georges Hobeika dress, PeeCee has captured millions of hearts with her graceful gown. In 2015, Katrina Kaif splashed her jalwa on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. She dared to take a risk by opting for a red dress to walk the red carpet. She slipped into an Elli Saab creation that hugged her in the right places. Adding more charm, she colored her hair red and looked resplendent. In 2019, Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and showed her glamorous side. In a beautiful green dress by Giambattista Valli. It was a bold move, but she did it with great confidence. Whenever it comes to Indian beauties in Cannes, we can’t miss Hina Khan. At the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan turned many heads as she walked the red carpet in an ornate gray dress. She was nothing short of a diva. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

