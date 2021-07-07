Dilip Kumar: Galaxy Bollywood’s Only Supernova





Since the films began to be produced in 1900, stars around the world have assiduously cultivated distinctive imagery. In the golden age of Hindi cinema, Raj Kapoor has always been an innocent Chaplinesque. And Dev Anand has always been the carefree urban pixie. But there was an outlier. Imagine these thumbnails: A good-natured young man at the piano sings “aaj kisi ki haar hui hai, aaj kisi ki jeet”(Someone lost today, someone won). He has just learned that the heiress he loved has actually been in love with someone else for a long time.

The heir to the Mughal throne runs a feather over the face of an incredibly beautiful courtesan whom he passionately loves but cannot marry. Only the court musician ailaps are heard in the background.

A farm worker walks around with his friends singing “dwarf boy jaihein”Until his beloved with a fresh face appeared. He ends up becoming a dacoit trying to save her from the clutches of the evil pawnshop, only to die at the hands of his police brother.

A descendant of the landed nobility says to a courtesan of Calcutta who loves him and takes care of him: “kaun kambakht bardasht karne ke liye peeta hai(I want to drink beyond tolerance). Even though he drinks a lot, he says, a burst of consciousness reminds him of the pain (of separation from his childhood sweetheart, now married to someone else). Peshawar’s Yusuf Khan, aka Dilip Kumar, was utterly believable in all of these roles – arguably his best – in Andaz (1949), Mughal-e-Azam (1960) Ganga Jumna (1961), and Devdas (1955), in 12 years at the peak of his career spanning 62 films in nearly 50 years. He was nicknamed the King of Tragedy, but that was only part of his repertoire. He was more than enough as a swashbuckling hero (Aan, Azaad, Kohinoor), an honest tongwalla fight greedy entrepreneurs (Naya Daur), a Roman (Jewish), mincing / daredevil twins (Ram aur shyam), a father’s swift (Shakti) and a patriarch (Kranti, Saudagar) in some of his famous films. But his gothic portrayals of conflicting characters in lesser films – Heathcliff as Emily Bronte The Wuthering Heights (twice, in Arzoo and Hulchal), Edward Rochester in Charlotte Brontë Jane eyre (Sangdil) and Victor Stowell in Hall Caine’s The master of man (Amar) – testify to its reach as well as the courage to play characters with deep negative traits in a time when only romance was king. Legend attributes the 6th century BC Greek poet to Thespis. Aristotle called these new dramas tragedies. No one deserves the title of thespian, the adjectival or noun form of Thespis, than Dilip Kumar. Born in 1922 in Peshawar, Yusuf came to Bombay with his wealthy fruit merchant family as a schoolboy. Her good looks, well-mannered manners and gentle speech earned her a 1942 contract with Devika Rani’s Bombay Talkies in search of a new hero. Without any acting training, he was pushed into the head of Jwar bhata (1944). He didn’t do too well and Dilip got little attention. Not cowardly, he studied cinema in all its aspects, sought advice from his many directors and from Ashok Kumar, his eldest in the studio. A natural actor himself, Ashok Kumar has told Dilip to be himself on camera, perhaps the best career advice he has ever received. He avidly read classic novels which were reflected in his choice of roles. He watched the latest Hollywood dishes, with stars such as Paul Muni, Spenser Tracy, Henry Fonda, James Stewart, among others. On his own, he realized that he had to explore his own feelings and experiences while portraying the character on screen, the essence of the Stanislavsky school of “method of action”. Lord Meghnad Desai calls Dilip Kumar a star in Nehruvian’s era of social activism, but most of his memorable characters were from the middle or upper class, anguished and unable to cope with their existential dilemmas. Their future was predetermined by their birth, denying free will. Unable to cope with the conflict, they took the path of self-destruction, often aided by a demonic brew. Saratchandra Chattopadhyay Devdas was the very embodiment of this conflicting personality. Dilip Kumar was born to play the role in Bimal Roy’s film, the best of many versions. He brought the right mix of self-loathing and hopelessness to his understanding of the character. Even the dacoit Gunga of Gunga Jumna is an extrapolation of this archetype, albeit from a different background. Dilip traveled the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh to get the perfect vibe, including the Purbi dialect, and worked on every frame of the film, even though Nitin Bose, his first mentor, was the titular director. It was the essence of Dilip Sahab, the only supernova in the Bollywood galaxy. (This is an abridged version of the author The self-taught actor, which appeared in Commercial standard October 25, 2014)

