Tributes pour in from all over Pakistan for legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar

Pakistani senior leaders and people on Wednesday showed their adulation for legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar, 98, who was born here and received the country’s highest civilian honor – Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Kumar was born on December 11, 1922 in his ancestral home in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar district of Peshawar in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His original name was Yousuf Khan.

In a tweet, Pakistani President Arif Alvi said Kumar was “an exceptional actor, a humble man and a worthy personality”.

Sorry to see Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) leave his mundane abode. An exceptional actor, a humble man and a worthy personality. Condolences to the immediate family and to his large family of admirers. May his soul rest in peace, ” he tweeted.

Kumar, a legend of Indian cinema through the decades, died on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after prolonged illness.

Condemning Kumar’s death, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he could never forget his generosity in helping to raise funds for a trust to establish cancer hospitals in memory of his mother.

Saddened to hear of Dilip Kumar’s passing. I can never forget his generosity in volunteering his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project is launched. This is the most difficult time – raising (the) first 10% of the funds and his appearance at Pak & London raised huge sums, “Khan tweeted.

“Other than that, for my generation, Dilip Kumar was the biggest and most versatile actor,” he said.

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centers are state-of-the-art cancer centers located in Lahore and Peshawar.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kumar will be remembered for his unprecedented humanity and talent.

“He has reigned over hearts and minds through generations and leaves behind a rich legacy of work,” the minister tweeted.

Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a tweet in Urdu said Kumar’s death was regrettable.

He was a promising artist who cannot be replaced, the minister said, adding that during his meetings with Kumar he found the actor “a charming personality”.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain described Kumar as an iconic hero. Dilip Kumar is no more. Loved by millions of people in the subcontinent and around the world, ” he wrote. The king of tragedy will always be missed … RIP Yousaf Khan aka Dilip Kumar, Hussain tweeted.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly and Chairman of the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz) Shahbaz Sharif said in his tribute that the Khan of Peshawar had ruled for many years in Bollywood as Dilip Kumar and that today he left the world in the form of a legend.

Calling his passing a “great loss,” PML-N spokesman Marriyum Aurangzeb said the characters Kumar tried out and the dialogues he delivered with such passion have become very popular with the masses.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed sorrow over Kumar’s death, saying the void created by the great actor’s demise will remain unimaginable.

In 1998, the Pakistani government awarded Kumar the “Nishan-e-Imtiaz”, the country’s highest civilian honor.

The governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province Mohammad Sarwar also regretted Kumar’s death, describing him as a successful artist as well as a great man.

Pakistani movie stars such as Shaan Shahid, Saba Qamar and Ali Zafar also regretted Kumar’s death.

What a legend, Professor of the East, his playing style will always be found in every artist on stage. He was the last man standing of a long gone era, but the time was waiting for him to come before the doors of the past could be closed forever, ” Shahid tweeted.

Ali Zafar described Kumar as a man who will continue to inspire generations to come. A human being so sophisticated and refined that chapters could be written to the cadence of every line he uttered. End of an era that will nevertheless remain timeless, ” he said.

Saddened to hear of the passing of Dilip Kumar Saab. He has been an inspiration to actors around the world, Qamar said in a tweet.

Several former Pakistani cricketers such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Shoaib Malik, among others, also regretted Kumar’s death.

A huge loss for KPK Sahib Yousuf Khan fans in Mumbai and across the world. He lives in our hearts. Our condolences to Saira Banu sahiba, ” Afridi tweeted.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government regretted the disappearance of the legendary actor, saying he will always be remembered for the love and affection he had for the people of his ancestral hometown in the province.

In his condolence message, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said a golden chapter in India’s film industry was closed with Kumar’s death.

However, he would remain alive in the hearts of fans. His services and achievements in acting will be remembered for a long time, Khan said.

In a statement, Kamran Bangash, the special assistant for information to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his deep sorrow and sadness at the loss of the film legend.

The KP government spokesman said he was saddened to learn of the death of Kumar, a resident of Peshawar who came to prominence as an actor.

The late Dilip had great esteem and respect for the people of his birthplace, Peshawar. He will always be remembered for his service, love and affection for the people of Peshawar, ” the statement said.

The Pakistani government has already declared his birthplace national heritage and completed all the formalities to transform it into a museum in his name.

Kumar visited Peshawar in the early 1990s. He received an unprecedented welcome and welcome from the people of Peshawar.

Peshawar Heritage Council secretary Shakil Waheedullah said Kumar’s death was a huge loss for the people of Peshawar.

He said the Council would hold a commemorative function in honor of the great actor and Farzand e Peshawar (son of Peshawar) ”.

The Directorate of Archeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, presented in a banner “special condolences to his bereaved family”.

“Give a tribute to Dilip Kumar for the 98-year-old era (11-12-1922 to 7-7-2021),” the banner read.

Ordinary people of Peshawar also paid tribute to the legendary actor.

Sarfraz, who deals with the artificial jewelry trade in Mohallah Khudadad near the ancestral property of Kumar, expressed his deep sadness and grief over the actor’s death.

“We have lost a great man. He and his service will always be remembered by the people of Peshawar, ”he said.

Majeed Lala, who also owned a store, said he was shocked to learn of Kumar’s death.

Peshawar’s top businessman and ruling Pakistani senator Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mohsin Aziz said in a statement that Kumar was his uncle and the whole town of Peshawar is in mourning because of his disappearance.

Aziz said Kumar left Peshawar in 1935 at the age of 13 for Mumbai and excelled in acting.

Kumar achieved the distinction of ‘Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat’ (the king of emotion), he noted.

Kumar, known to generations of moviegoers as “the king of tragedy” for his interpretation of the intense and brooding romanticism in classics such as “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Devdas”, had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, a non-COVID-19 installation in Khar, since last Tuesday.

Often known as the hero of Nehruvian, he made his first film “Jwar Bhata” in 1944 and his last “Qila” in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included “Mughal-e-Azam”, “Devdas”, “Naya Daur” and “Ram Aur Shyam”, and later, as he moved on to character roles, “Shakti” and “Karma” .

The actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)