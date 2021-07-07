Dilip Kumar, the great “king of tragedy” of Bollywood, dies at 98 years old | national news

NEW DELHI (AP) Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the king of tragedy and one of Hindi cinema’s greatest actors, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a long illness. He was 98 years old.

The title of Tragedy King came from many serious roles from Kumars. In several, his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard. He was also known as the only actor of the Bollywood Method for his expressive performances identifying the emotions of the characters.

Kumar was hospitalized twice last month after complaining of shortness of breath, and his family tweeted with heavy hearts and deep sorrow the news of his death.

Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His passing is a loss to our cultural world, ”Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet which also offered his condolences to Kumar’s family and admirers.

An institution is gone, “tweeted Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Whenever Indian film history is written, it will always be before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar.

“It’s the end of an era,” said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

He was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan, a Muslim, on December 11, 1922. His Pathan family was from Peshawar, in what became Pakistan after Partition, and he visited his ancestral home in the late 1980s.

Kumar was also very popular among moviegoers in Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened to learn of Kumars’ death. “ For my generation, Dilip Kumar was the tallest and most versatile actor, ” he tweeted.

Khan also recalled Kumars’ generosity in helping to raise funds in Pakistan and London for a trust to establish cancer hospitals in memory of his mother.

It changed its name when it made its debut in Bollywood, the Mumbai-centered Hindi film industry, with Jwar Bhata, or Sea Tides, in 1944.

His career spanned over six decades with over 60 films. His first big box office hits were Jugnu, or Firefly, in 1947, in which he starred alongside Noor Jehan, and the 1948 film Shaheed, or Martyr. “

He played various characters, a romantic hero in Andaz, a swashbuckler in Aan, a dramatic drunkard in Devdas, a comedic role in Azaad, a Muslim prince in the historical epic Mughal-e-Azam and a thief in the social film Ganga. Jamuna.

Mehboob Khans Aan’s blockbuster in 1952 was his first Technicolor film and was part of a series of light roles he played at the suggestion of his psychiatrist to shed his Tragedy King image.

He starred in many social drama films like Footpath, Naya Daur (“New Era”), Musafir (“Traveler”) and Paigham (“Message”) in the 1950s.

Her top female co-stars included Madhubala, Nargis, Nimmi, Meena Kumari, Kamini Kaushal and Vyjanthimala.

In 1966, Dilip Kumar married Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him, and the couple starred in Gopi “, Sagina Mahato and Bairaag. They did not have children.

In 1961 he produced and starred in Ganga Jamuna in which he and his brother Nasir Khan played the title roles. It is the only film he has produced. Indian media say he turned down the role of Sherif Ali in David Leans “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962. The role went to Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.

He took a hiatus in the late 1970s, but returned with a character role in the hit film Kranti, “or Revolution in 1981. He went on to play key roles in films such as Shakti, Karma and Saudagar His last film was Qila (“Strong”) in 1998.

In 1994 he received the “Dadasaheb Phalke Prize, the highest honor for contributions to Indian cinema. He also served in the upper house of the Indian Parliament after being nominated for a six-year term.