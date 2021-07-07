Paddington 3 is set to film in 2022 | Entertainment





Filming for “Paddington 3” is scheduled to begin early next year. StudioCanal has announced that the third installment of the action-animated film series – based on the character of Paddington Bear by Michael Bond – will begin filming in the second quarter of 2022. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, studio CEO Anna Marsh said: “Our beloved bear is truly family.” The highly anticipated sequel – which follows “Paddington” in 2014 and “Paddington 2” in 2017 – will have a story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton, and a screenplay written by James Lamont, Jon Foster and Burton. Casting details have yet to be revealed, but Ben Whishaw is expected to voice the beloved bear once again. Although King will not return as a director – having helmed the first two films – he will serve as executive producer. Production was officially confirmed earlier this year, as StudioCanal announced work on the upcoming family film. A representative said in February: We can confirm that StudioCanal is working really hard on film three with the utmost care and care – as with films one and two. And last summer, King explained why he wouldn’t be returning as director’s chair on the third film. He said: At some point you just have to stop. Maybe it’s time for someone else to do a twist on this. I’m trying not to make a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake. However, Paul will remain on the Paddington team as executive producer and also confirmed in June that a script is being written with the possibility of further installments in the future. Speaking about the longevity of the film series, he explained at the time: It’s not like Paddington dies in the end. He doesn’t go up in the sky on a rocket-propelled jar of marmalade.

