World Chocolate Day | If Bollywood Celebrities Were Chocolates This Is What They Would Look Like

If celebrities were chocolates, this is what they would look like

Nothing compares to the feeling of happiness one gets after taking a bite of a bar of chocolate. It is one of the best inventions mankind has ever made. And it’s one of the most beloved desserts of the 21st century. So many chocolate-based recipes have invaded the menus. There are stores that only sell chocolate to customers. There are hundreds of brands that make delicious candy bars and other edibles. Therefore, a day should be devoted to the greatest culinary invention of mankind – chocolate.

Composed of cocoa butter and cocoa solids, chocolates come in different forms. From milk chocolate to dark chocolate, you can taste different types of chocolates with wine or after dinner. Depending on what best suits your taste buds, you can choose from the countless options available on the market.

Today the world is celebrating World Chocolate Day. It was first observed in 2009. Countries like Ghana and the United States do not celebrate Chocolate Day on this date as they have their own dedicated dates for chocolates. The second largest cocoa producer, Ghana celebrates this day on February 14 while the United States celebrates this day on October 28.

Based on the taste and characteristics of different types of chocolates, we have matched them with 5 Bollywood celebrities. Scroll down to see who’s what on our Celebrity As Chocolate List.

White chocolate, made with sugar, cocoa butter, milk, vanilla, and lecithin, is predominantly sweet with bold hints of sweetened condensed milk and vanilla. They are great for people with a sweet tooth.

Just as Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s smile can brighten up any room she walks into, she is always thought of when you think of white chocolate. She fits perfectly into the roles of a loving and supportive wife, daughter or girlfriend. She speaks so sweet and sweet and anyone can get lost in her pretty eyes. And, we bet you can’t get a better choice for this option.

Milk chocolate is known for its light brown color, creamy texture, and sweet flavor. They can be used in various dishes and recipes. They are also the type of chocolate most popular with people. It is made by combining chocolate liqueur (cocoa solids and cocoa butter) with sugar and milk.

As Akshay Kumar can fit into any role and blend in with different storylines, we name him for the milk chocolate category. Just as milk chocolate is popular among people, Akshay is also loved and adored by millions of people.

Dark chocolate is the second most popular type of chocolate. It is also known as dark or semi-sweet chocolate and is significantly less sweet than white chocolate and milk chocolate. Dark chocolate offers several health benefits and is great for reducing the risk of heart disease, reducing inflammation and insulin resistance, and improving brain function.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee fits perfectly into serious roles and his film choices are often appreciated by his fans. Just as dark chocolate gives the recipe a rich, chocolatey flavor, Manoj is able to transform simple roles and add richness to them.

Taapsee Pannu has always opted for unique film choices. You can also see her shake a leg in a commercial movie, and you’ll also see her using prosthetics to play a 60+ onscreen shooter. Therefore, we believe that Taapsee is as unique and special as ruby ​​chocolate.

Sweet and sour chocolates have a cocoa content of 70% or more, which is allegedly more beneficial for health. The taste of this chocolate is slightly bitter and slightly sweet. And it reminds us of Shahid Kapoor’s movie choices where he plays tough characters with lots of shades of gray. While his acting makes us develop a soft spot for his characters, they are rowdy, inconsistent, and full of bitter notes.