Bollywood celebrities mourn loss of Dilip Kumar
Is there a need to tell the love story of Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu? Obviously, a big no. Saira and Dilip’s love story is nothing short of a movie. They stayed together for 54 years. Today, the legendary actor breathed his last. The couple have stayed together throughout their lives and set an example for a lot of people. We all know there is a 22 year age gap between Saira and Dilip. Saira Banu has not left Dilip Saab’s side even in the past few days.
#SairaBanu
This bond was always fascinating#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/WD5iWyXUJP
Sucherita Kukreti (sucherita_k) July 7, 2021
Alvida, #DilipKumar Saab!
Ambassador of Hindu-Muslim and Indo-Pakistani friendship.
Almighty God has kept a high place in JANNAH for you.
I still treasure this moment on 10/14/15, when I met you and #SairaBanu Sahiba, with #Pakistanof the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Khurshid Kasuri. pic.twitter.com/6UrDGJaTIr
Sudheendra Kulkarni (@SudheenKulkarni) July 7, 2021
Respect for #SairaBanu madam for not having let go of her hand until the last breath of the hill and for having always supported him as a true life partner.
RIP Sir
We will miss you sir. Om Shanti. #DilipKumar #TO TEAR APART Sir. pic.twitter.com/kB1nAW6YfT
Dr Poonam Singh (@ DrPoona65789104) July 7, 2021
Sincere condolences to #SairaBanu Ji. Sincere tributes #DilipKumar. An era of #Bollywood finished pic.twitter.com/NURVVKE2lr
Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya (retired) (@AnumaVidisha) July 7, 2021
the final tragedy happened with #TragedyKing another from. V will never forget the trip from to. #DilipSaab & #SairaBanu was the loving and caring couple of the World, may God give them the strength to endure this sorrow. pic.twitter.com/CzUHYjAiEe
Raghav Chaturbedi (@ RaghavChaturbe2) July 7, 2021
Bollywood fans and celebrities mourn the loss of a legendary actor. Here are the tweets.
End of a more peaceful era #DilipKumar sahab pic.twitter.com/1tKE6EG8jp
ARMAAN MALIK (@ ArmaanMalik22) July 7, 2021
Shared many moments with the legend … some very personal, others on stage. Yet nothing really prepared me for his passing. An institution, a timeless player. Sorry.
Sincere condolences to Sairaji#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021
End of an era!
#DilipKumar Sahab!
We will always miss you pic.twitter.com/wYBdC29qzP
Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) July 7, 2021
A legend an inspiration thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar by RIP pic.twitter.com/F1uiXHzxsb
Prakash Raj (prakashraaj) July 7, 2021
Really sad to know that Dilip Kumar saab is no more. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. He was one of the greatest icons in the film industry and he will live on forever through his work. #DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/cDM3hJ8RKG
Wasim Jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) July 7, 2021
‘ @BeSalmanKhan fans stop trend 5 YEARS OF MAJESTIC SULTAN. Legendary rest in peace #DilipKumar Mr. pic.twitter.com/5gNztJuSeF
Devil V! SHAL (@ VishalRC007) July 7, 2021
Immortals never die. As Tagore wrote, death does not extinguish the light; it is only to put out the lamp because the dawn has come. #DilipKumars work shines. https://t.co/TYh8ni9Xsc pic.twitter.com/p3zZzTVJPH
Shashi Tharoor (to ShashiTharoor) July 7, 2021
