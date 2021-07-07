‘An era is drawing to a close’: Southern stars pay tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar, Entertainment News





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at 7:30 a.m. at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Mourning the loss of the icon, many Southern movie stars including Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi and others paid a last respect to the legend. Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share a black and white photo with Dilip Kumar. He wrote: “An era is drawing to a close in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST actors India has ever produced, an acting institution and a national treasure. Passionate about the world for several decades. May his soul rest in peace (sic). “ An era is drawing to a close in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the greatest actors India has ever produced, an interim institution and a national treasure. Has fascinated the world for several decades. That his soul rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021 Actor Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the legendary actor, who died Wednesday after battling a prolonged illness. One of India’s biggest actors, Dilip Kumar, is no more. He was a bridge of reconciliation between the peoples of India and Pakistan. He was very compassionate to the poor. My tribute to the hero who lived his life to the fullest, he tweeted. Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and a commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us a treasure of his brilliance through his acting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PNdBzjYj7R Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 7, 2021 Moreover, he noted that he was one of his teachers, Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and a commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us a treasure of his brilliance through his acting. His low-key approach is always tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to try it out, he added. Malayalam actor Mohanlal also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the veteran actor. Dilip Kumarji was the dean of Indian cinema and will be forever remembered. Condolences to his family and friends. May the soul of the legend rest in eternal peace, he wrote on his Twitter page. Dilip Kumarji was the dean of Indian cinema and will be forever remembered.

Condolences to his family and friends. May the soul of the legend rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/s8kRj8cFdw Mohanlal (@mohanlal) July 7, 2021 Mammooty tweeted: ‘Farewell to the legendary comedian. I have been honored by your love and affection every time I have met you. Your kindness and your words made us feel like yours. Farewell to my favorite actor of all time. There is no one like you. Before you or after you. #Dilipkumar ”. Speaking to Twitter, Jr NTR wrote: “Dilip Kumar Saab’s contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is invaluable. Rest in peace sir. We will miss you (sic)”. Farewell to the legendary actor. I have been honored by your love and affection every time I have met you. Your kindness and your words made us feel like yours. Farewell to my favorite actor of all time. There is no one like you. Before you or after you. #dilipkumar pic.twitter.com/LI3uB2O8yP Mammootty (mmmammukka) July 7, 2021 Venkatesh Daggubati tweeted: ” Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend. His legacy will continue to live on in our hearts! My sincere condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar ”. Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend.

His legacy will continue to live on in our hearts! My sincere condolences to his family and friends #ripdilipkumar pic.twitter.com/oelJYdGwj8 Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 7, 2021 Actor Prakash Raj, who has also worked in several Bollywood films, tweeted: “A legend and an inspiration, thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji RIP.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/entertainment/bollywood/news-an-era-comes-to-an-end-south-stars-pays-tribute-to-legendary-actor-dilip-kumar-396465 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos