Greater Baton Rouge State Fair to bring food, fun and more to the capital in October





BATON ROUGE – As Louisiana continues its reopening process, an annual event that families in the capital have attended for years is once again returning to Baton Rouge. The Grand Baton Rouge State Fair, canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, announced Wednesday that it is returning to launch 11 days of entertainment, food and more in October. According to the show officials, guests will be able to enjoy the event without any restrictions related to the pandemic. The show will reopen for its 55th event on October 28 and will last 11 days until November 7. Representatives of the fair said the event will feature Swifty Swine Pig Racing, Pages Globe of Death Motorcycle thrill show, 4-H breeding shows, Lego building competition and magician Tim Spinosa. The fair will feature Cajun Day, Latino Day, Chubby Carrier, The Justin McLain Project, plus other daily entertainment on its main stage. In addition to this live entertainment, festival-goers will enjoy rides and a variety of dishes. The fair is run by a fully volunteer staff and proceeds from the fair continue to be donated to the community by the Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation in the form of scholarships, awards and grants to non-profit organizations involved with the children. These donations recently surpassed the $ 4.2 million mark. In its press release on Wednesday, The Greater Baton Rouge Fair noted that fairs across the country would reopen in 2021 and that so far communities have supported the events. Click here for more information on the show.

