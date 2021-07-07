Netflix actor shares YouTube user concept after Yosstop arrest

mexican actor José Luis Resendes placeholder image He sparked controversy in the internet world for his definition of the term ‘influencers‘, which is a qualification people get for their presence and great influence on social media.

Through his Instagram account, the model also attacked Internet personalities and their followers whom he described as “people without self-respect”.

“Influencers: stupid people who influence people with low self-esteem and who need to be influenced by someone more disturbing than they are,” the post read.

His post received 8,687 likes and 488 comments as his followers supported his book Definition of Internet personalities.

Even from the comments below his photo, netizens seem to believe that the term used by Mexico’s representative at Mister World 2003 was the correct one.

“Generally true”; “Wise words”; ” So true ” ; “He said perfectly well”; “Great reason”; “I agree with you”; “Okay”; Better said, impossible; “Correct identification” are just a few of the messages that can be found.

You should know that this is not the first time that José Luis Resendes placeholder image Share a post of this type, because on several occasions he has shared critical or satirical messages referring to himself or to other people.

The actor managed to stand out in the entertainment world thanks to his character “Teca Martnez” in Telenovela “Seora Acero”, although he put his public life aside by devoting himself to the sale of naturist products.

