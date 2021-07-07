Entertainment
Shagufta Ali Remembers When Dilip Kumar Paid For His Father’s Operation: “The Things Yusuf Saab Did For Us” | Bollywood
After Dilip Kumar’s death, actor Shagufta Ali recalled how he helped pay for his father’s expensive surgery many years ago.
POSTED ON JUL 07, 2021 1:46 PM EST
Actor Shagufta Ali, who worked with the late Dilip Kumar in his first Bollywood film Kanoon Apna Apna, said she was in shock after her death. Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday at the age of 98 after a long illness.
In an interview, Shagufta Ali said that the veteran actor’s death was a “personal loss” to her and that Dilip Kumar had done a lot for her in the past, including paying for the operation for her father, who caused her cost 6 lakh.
“I am in shock,” she told a major daily. “I was talking to Farida Dadi last night and telling her not to worry because everything will be fine. I told her everyone is praying for Dilip Saab. It is a personal loss for me and my mother (becomes moved ). The things Yusuf Saab did for us is beyond compare and no one can do what he did for us. He was an angel to me and I lost an angel in my life. “
She also revealed that Dilip paid for her father’s surgery many years ago and helped her with her early acting career. “My father was his close friend and so all the expenses were taken care of by Uncle Dilip and that was 38 years ago. During this time Uncle Dilip had spent 6 lakh on his treatment in London. The operation is a success; he stayed there for 2 months and came back. My mother and I owe him too much. He did us a great service, she said.
Read also: The first words of Saira Banu after the death of Dilip Kumar: “God tore my reason to live”
Shagufta recently made headlines after talking about her cancer diagnosis and financial problems. She said her Saans co-star Neena Gupta, among others, came to her aid. Shagufta had been forced to sell her jewelry and her car to make ends meet.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/shagufta-ali-recalls-when-dilip-kumar-paid-for-her-dad-s-surgery-the-things-yusuf-saab-has-done-for-us-101625644220408-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]