Shagufta Ali Remembers When Dilip Kumar Paid For His Father’s Operation: “The Things Yusuf Saab Did For Us” | Bollywood

Actor Shagufta Ali, who worked with the late Dilip Kumar in his first Bollywood film Kanoon Apna Apna, said she was in shock after her death. Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday at the age of 98 after a long illness.

In an interview, Shagufta Ali said that the veteran actor’s death was a “personal loss” to her and that Dilip Kumar had done a lot for her in the past, including paying for the operation for her father, who caused her cost 6 lakh.

“I am in shock,” she told a major daily. “I was talking to Farida Dadi last night and telling her not to worry because everything will be fine. I told her everyone is praying for Dilip Saab. It is a personal loss for me and my mother (becomes moved ). The things Yusuf Saab did for us is beyond compare and no one can do what he did for us. He was an angel to me and I lost an angel in my life. “

She also revealed that Dilip paid for her father’s surgery many years ago and helped her with her early acting career. “My father was his close friend and so all the expenses were taken care of by Uncle Dilip and that was 38 years ago. During this time Uncle Dilip had spent 6 lakh on his treatment in London. The operation is a success; he stayed there for 2 months and came back. My mother and I owe him too much. He did us a great service, she said.

Read also: The first words of Saira Banu after the death of Dilip Kumar: “God tore my reason to live”

Shagufta recently made headlines after talking about her cancer diagnosis and financial problems. She said her Saans co-star Neena Gupta, among others, came to her aid. Shagufta had been forced to sell her jewelry and her car to make ends meet.