Hollywood mourns the death of filmmaker Richard Donner, Entertainment News





At the age of 91, Hollywood director and producer Richard Donner took his last breath on July 5. His wife and representatives of his production company confirmed the news to an American entertainment site. Although the cause of his death has yet to be revealed by his family, the news of his sudden disappearance has certainly shocked and shattered Hollywood. Zack Snyder, best known for directing “Batman Vs Superman,” “Man Of Steel” and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” thanked Donner for his encouragement. On his Twitter account he wrote: “Thank you, Richard Donner. You made me believe.” Sharing an anecdote from the set of ‘The Omen’ considered to be one of Doner’s best work, director Scott Derrickson revealed how the infamous Evil Smile was born. He shared on his Twitter account: “For this latest shot of The Omen, Richard Donner told his child actor to look at the camera like he was angry, and when he did, Donner started joking. Don’t smile! Don’t smile! And that’s how we got one of the biggest evil smiles in movie history. #RIPRichardDonner ” For this latest shot of The Omen, Richard Donner told his child actor to look at the camera like he’s angry, and when he did, Donner started joking, don’t smile! Don’t smile! And that’s how we got one of the biggest evil smiles in movie history.#RIPRichardGive pic.twitter.com/xoGJtX8dqX NOSIOS (@scottderrickson) July 5, 2021 Director Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story for “The Goonies,” recalled Donner in his statement to the website that initially revealed the story of his death. he said, “Dick had such a powerful mastery of his films and was so good at so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to spending time with your favorite trainer, the smartest teacher, the fiercest motivator, the most endearing friend, staunchest ally and of course the greatest Goonie of all, said Spielberg. He was just a kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his hoarse and warm laughter will always stay with me. Other celebrities like Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and director Edgar Wright have expressed their grief over his loss through various means.

