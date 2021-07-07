3rd Street entertainment area becomes OK

Little Rock’s board members on Tuesday approved a resolution creating a temporary entertainment district just south of the River Market District after initially rescinding the measure last month.

The Third Street Entertainment District will be roughly rectangle-shaped and will include several dining establishments, including the Copper Grill, Dugan’s Pub, Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, and Lucky Lou’s.

The entertainment district is expected to open today and close on October 6, according to the resolution.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The Third Street Merchants Association filed an application with the city for the district in April, according to a note from the city manager’s office included with the meeting documents.

Restaurants should use an outdoor seating area within the confines of the Entertainment District, according to the note.

Temporary entertainment districts allow customers to consume alcoholic beverages in public in an open container when purchasing the beverages from certain vendors in the neighborhood.

In response to City Manager Joan Adcock on Tuesday, City Manager Bruce Moore said there had been meetings with two residents’ associations and they had both supported the creation of the entertainment district.

City administrators approved the resolution in a voice vote.

City administrators voted on June 1 to delay the creation of the Third Street Entertainment District after Adcock and city general manager Dean Kumpuris expressed concerns over crime-related and trailer camping activities.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, city managers approved a separate resolution adding three additional days – August 5, September 2 and October 7 – to the schedule for an existing temporary entertainment district in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The Hillcrest District resolution was passed as part of the consent agenda at Tuesday’s meeting.