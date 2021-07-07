Award-winning actor and singer, Taye Diggs joins AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington stores to support teachers and students nationwide





About 96% of teachers buy school supplies with their own money, spending $ 750 per year on average, making sure their students have what they need to be successful. Distance learning caused by COVID-19 presented its own challenges and additional expense, with 59% of teachers saying students needed technology to be able to learn from a distance.

“Burlington is an incredible partner and champion of PreK-12 education in the communities where their associates and clients live and work. Their commitment makes the work we do possible, ”said Anne Pifer, Executive Director, AdoptAClassroom.org. “Burlington continues to provide classrooms with the tools and materials necessary for more children in our country to learn and succeed in school. ” To help spread awareness of the campaign, demonstrating the importance of supporting teachers and their classes, Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org team up for the second time with award-winning actor and singer, Taye diggs. “As a teacher’s son, the importance of education was instilled in me from an early age and my mother always pushed me to follow my passions,” said Taye diggs. “I am honored to have the opportunity to team up with AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington again and, through this partnership, students and teachers across the country will have the resources to discover and pursue their own dreams. “ To celebrate AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington fifth consecutive year of partnership and Taye’s commitment to teachers and education, all three decided to surprise Taye diggs college and high school with an AdoptAClassroom.org donation of over $ 75,000 later this month. This school adoption will provide teachers with the necessary funding to ensure their classrooms are fully prepared before the next school year. “At Burlington, we are proud to continue our commitment to supporting teachers and students in our store communities nationwide,” said Michael o’sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We believe that access to educational resources is essential to help our future leaders learn, grow and flourish. We are delighted to continue our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org and once again proud to collaborate with Taye diggs, to make sure teachers and students have the tools they need to be successful. ” Over the past four years, Burlington, with the help of their generous clients and associates, has raised more than $ 7 million to help teachers and students in store communities nationwide, reaching 1 million students. For more information on the campaign and the partnership, visit Burlington.com or AdoptAClassroom.org. ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered at New Jersey, is a nationally recognized non-price retailer with fiscal 2020 net sales of $ 5.8 billion. The company is a Fortune 500 company and its common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL”. The Company operated 784 stores at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Porto Rico, primarily under the Burlington Stores name. The company’s stores carry a wide selection of fashion-focused, seasonal merchandise with up to 60% off prices at other retailers, including women’s ready-to-wear, men’s wear, youth clothing, baby clothing, cosmetics, footwear, accessories, housewares, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit Burlington.com. ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

We’re an award-winning, national, non-profit organization that provides the most flexible, responsible funding for K-12 teachers and schools across the United States. they deserve to be successful in school. Since 1998, we have raised $ 50 million and supported 5.5 million students. As a 501 (c) (3) organization, we hold a 4 star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum transparency rating from GuideStar. For more information or to donate, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org. Media contacts: Kaitlyn adams

