Entertainment
Calendar of Events: July 7-13 | Local News
The registration deadline for courses begins on July 14. Catholic Charities runs a balance class from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday until September 1. Online courses aim to help seniors regain their balance in order to reduce the risk of falling.
6th Annual Squeals Showdown BBQ Competition
The village of Herscher will host the sixth annual competition on Main Street in downtown Herscher. Installation begins at 5:30 a.m. and the event runs throughout the day, with the final competition being judged at 5:00 p.m.
Bourbonnais Township Park District invites families to take a break from phones and screens to come to Perry Farm between 9 a.m. and noon for activities and recreation.
From 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Artists for Art will be at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The benefit concert includes performances from: Carrying Torches, Moondogs, The Strips, The Mike Tomano Band, Burnin Train, Basic Shaper and Little Daddy T-Smooth. Admission is $ 15 per person or $ 50 for four tickets.
Classic car shows return this spring and summer in the Farmers Market parking lots at the corner of East Merchant Street and South Schuyler Avenue. The shows will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature live music by Craig Everett.
Hosted by the Hippocrates Medical Clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 606 E. Court Street, Kankakee; $ 20 for an 8 by 10 space for sale.
The event aims to recreate the Hollywood Canteen of the 1940s as a club where the military could find dancing, drinks and entertainment. Doors open at 7:00 PM at Manteno American Legion Station 755, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno. The 18+ show starts at 8 p.m. Veterans are free. Tickets available at the door.
For ages 7 to 12, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Kankakee Valley Park District at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $ 20 per child.
Cute Culinary Arts and Crafts Camp
Deadline to register for the cute food themed arts and crafts camp on July 24th. For ages 5 to 10, in the Kankakee Valley Park district; 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. $ 40 per child.
Adult Sand Spikeball League
At Splash Valley Aquatic Park, Kankakee, 6 p.m., four weeks of regular season followed by a knockout tournament. The teams will play two games per night. The composition of the team can be of any gender. The games are self-managed.
The Partnership for Healthy Communities Access to Health action team and the Kankakee County Hispanic Partnership are hosting a focus group on access to health care and insurance for Hispanic / Latinx residents of Kankakee County aged 18 years and over at 5:30 pm Lunch and a $ 20 gift card will be provided for participation. Registration required. 367 avenue Schuyler Sud.
Returning this year July 13-18 at 1390 E. 2000North Road, Watseka. Special and daily events planned.
Tuesday prayer and meditation
All community members are invited to the First Presbyterian Church of Kankakee between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Tuesday for a weekly respite from phones and distractions. The church is located at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee.
Registration deadline for the tote bag painting class which will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Bradley Public Library. This course is for people aged 60 and over. Call Kelli at 815-933-7791 ext. 9910 to register.
Every Tuesday morning between 11 a.m. and noon, join Catholic Charities of Kankakee online to train your brain with interactive puzzles and games.
Sources
2/ https://www.daily-journal.com/news/local/calendar-of-events-july-7-13/article_d9d53f76-de5b-11eb-8ce5-d3e53d2927e1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]