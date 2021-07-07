Dilip Kumar: 10 Best Songs Starring The First Khan Of Bollywood | Bollywood





Yusuf Khan, or as he was better known, Dilip Kumar, was not only famous for his acting method, but for delivering hits that had songs popular with audiences. We list the 10 best songs, among the many hits, featuring it Sung by Mukesh and portrayed on the legendary actor, Salil Choudhari’s composition is an evergreen song. It is also one of the most popular and popular songs by actors to date. Yeh Hawa Yeh Raat Yeh Chandni, Sangdil (1952) Dilip Kumar and Madhubala lit up the screen with the romantic composition of Sajjad Hussain sung by Talat Mehmood. As Madhubala plays a sitar, the actor is seen lip-smacking the song in his own unmistakable style. Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawanao Ka, Naya Daur (1957) Read also | Dilip Kumar: Kings of Tragedy in Top 10 Hindi Movies The energetic and upbeat song sung by Balbir and Mohammed Rafi, with Dilip Kumar, is considered one of the most popular patriotic songs ever produced by Bollywood. Ude Jab Jab Zulfwein Teri, Naya Daur (1957) Although the song is over five decades old, the composition of OP Nayyars sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle and starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala is still fresh in people’s minds. Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen, Madhumati (1958) Among the many evergreen songs of the trio Rafi, Naushad and Dilip Kumar, Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re from the film Kohinoor is also one of Naushad’s most successful compositions. Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re, Kohinoor (1960) Dilip Kumars’ expressions and movements still make us smile today. It is also one of the best songs offered by the trio of Naushad, Rafi and Dilip Kumar. Dwarf Lad Jayeein Hain, Gunga Jamuna (1961) Read also | Dilip Kumar, the legendary actor of Bollywood: his best dialogues As always, Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala create magic on the screen. The legend plays the role of a drunkard in this scene. Mujhe Duniya Walo Sharabi Na Samjho, Chief (1964) Although the song is not the best of compositions, but Kishore Kumar’s song pictured on an adapted and booted Dilip Kumar makes it interesting and evergreen. Saala Main to Saab Bangaya, Gopi (1973) Like Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawaano Ka, this composition by Subhash Ghais, Karma, is also one of the most patriotic songs in Bollywood. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Karma (1986) Composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and sung by Mohammad Aziz, the song from the hit film Saudagar is featured on Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. Imli Ka Buta, Saudagar (1991)

