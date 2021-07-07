Indian singer Armaan Maliks is a hot new song in UAE







Singer Armaan Malik.

Image Credit: IANS

Indian singer Armaan Malik is delighted that this latest soul song Meri Pukar Suno, an ode to planet Earth, is doing well in the UAE. The composition of Oscar-winning AR Rahman and Gulzar is a moving tribute to the environment and several popular singers urge their fans to treat nature with respect and love. Malik, who is known to his many fans on social media, claims the song has been adopted by music lovers in the UAE. #MeriPukaarSuno is currently the # 1 song in the United Arab Emirates !!! he tweeted on July 7, posting screenshots of YouTube Music stats. It’s a call from Maati Maa [Mother Earth] value the gift of life. To believe that despite the darkness and despair, there will be sun. Together we will heal, read the description of the songs. Along with Maliks’ vocals, which feature at the end of this song, singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Sadhna Sargam, KS Chitra, Alka Yagnik, Shashaa Tirupati and Ases Kaur bring the song to life. Malik has been on a roll. He recently collaborated with Korean pop sensation Eric Nam and artist KSHMR. In a recent interview with Gulf News, he claimed it was the perfect time to be an artist in India today. I think this is a big step for me as an Indian artist. This is my first international collaboration and I am happy that Eric, KSHMR and I were able to work together. I like their music. I have been a huge fan of KSHMR since he was part of The Cataracs. He made quite a few huge hits such as Like A G6. And Eric Nam is a brilliant artist. Imagine three Asian artists getting together !, Malik told Gulf News.

