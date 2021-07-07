Bollywood ‘king of tragedy’ Dilip Kumar dies at 98

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Dilip Kumar, who gained worldwide fame playing tragic heroes in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday at the age of 98 and was cremated with state honors in India.

FILE PHOTO: Bollywood star Dilip Kumar smiles after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from Indian President Pratibha Patil (unseen) at the 54th National Film Awards in New Delhi on September 2, 2008 . REUTERS / B Mathur (INDIA)

Fans gathered outside the crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai where the bodies of the actors were taken, hoping to catch a final glimpse of the Devdas and Mughal-E-Azam star, whose family had moved from what is now Pakistan. when he was a child.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan both expressed their condolences, a rare meeting of the minds of countries which have been bitter rivals since the partition of India then ruled by the British in 1947.

Modi said that Kumar was blessed with unprecedented brilliance, while Khan said that for my generation Dilip Kumar was the tallest and most versatile actor.

Kumar had been ill for some time, said one of the medics treating him. He was having difficulty breathing … We tried very hard. We hoped he would turn 100, Jalil Parkar told reporters.

His body was wrapped in the Indian tricolor and a contingent of police marched along a fan-lined road.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, now Pakistan, he changed his Hindi Muslim name Dilip Kumar for the screen after a suggestion from actress Devika Rani, whose studio, Bombay Talkies, produced his first film.

He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu, a great lady of Bollywood in the 1960s and 1970s.

At his Mumbai residence, Bollywood stars gathered to pay tribute to him, including actor Shah Rukh Khan, producer Karan Johar and actress Vidya Balan.

Authorities in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said they were planning to restore the actors’ ancestral home in a narrow alley in town.

We are now working on its conservation, said Dr Abdus Samad, director general of the department of archeology.

THE KING OF TRAGEDY

After moving from Peshawar to Pune, India, Kumar shot his first film, Jwar Bhata in 1944, which made a tank. His decisive role came in 1949, with Andaz, where he played an abandoned lover caught in a triangle between the woman he loves and her husband.

This role catapulted him to stardom and marked the start of a decade in which he made his career playing tragic roles.

Bimal Roy’s adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyays’ flagship novel Devdas was the turning point in an already successful career, catapulting Kumar to the rank of super star.

His role as a doomed lover earned him the epithet of King of Tragedy – the man who embodied melancholy on screen.

An institution has left. Whenever Indian cinema history is written, it will always be before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar, actor Amitabh Bachchan said on Twitter.

Kumar said he felt overwhelmed after years of playing tragic roles. In the late 1950s, he consciously attempted to play more upbeat roles, starring in romantic films like Madhumati, Aan, and Naya Daur.

Another milestone in his career was K Asifs Mughal-E-Azam, in which Kumar played Prince Salim, son of Mughal Emperor Akbar.

A magnum opus that told the story of the Condemned Princes affair with a dancer, the 1960 film was one of the most expensive productions of the era, but went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year, stunning the public with sumptuous decorations. and a magnificent musical score.

In his later years, although successes were more difficult to achieve, Kumar retained his stature as India’s first star, whose face on a poster guaranteed ticket sales.