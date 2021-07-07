Radhika Madan opens up about surviving Bollywood, says I had to audition for every movie

Radhika Madan, who is increasingly appreciated for her stint in the anthology Ray, talks about her journey.

In a candid conversation with Indiatimes, Radhika reveals that she didn’t even think about becoming an actress and today; this profession is his passion and wants to be part of it until his last breath.



Indetimes

Speaking about her character in Spotlight, directed by Vasan Balan, Radhika says:

When it comes to Vasan sir, he’s a fucking genius, he’s too talented, he’s a magician. He approached me with this character and I couldn’t say no to him. How can we say no to him? Even in the future, when he calls me about something, I would say yes to him because I believe so much in his job and in him. “

“I had a blast getting the character ready and playing her was a trick. Her journey was challenging on some level. She was a fair-skinned orphan. We all broached the issue of a dark-skinned girl and it’s something different which hasn’t been demonstrated, his survival from being a job to becoming Didi was just empowering.



Indetimes

We asked Radhika if she had ever thought of coming this far on this trip, to which she opened her heart and said:

Not even close. It’s just funny and surprising that how did I end up here. I never wanted to be an actor. I have no contact here, I have never been to Bombay and now I live here, I guess that’s life. He chooses you and places you in a place that is actually your goal. I love going on this trip, it made me discover it myself and I never want to give it away for anything.



Twitter

Besides, I wanted to be a professional dancer and I was a decent dancer. But maybe I had this seed to act in me. I was spotted on Facebook, called for an audition for a TV series, and just gave this shot. Somewhere while playing, I feel like at home. I feel like this is what I want for the rest of my life. I’m just motivated by the movies, I just hope I can do what I do until the last breath of my life.



Twitter

When asked if she faced rejection, she said:

People around me told me I should take a step back and this is not something I can do. But somehow I knew I would get there, even if the odds were less, I wanted it. I had auditioned for the biggest producers and screwed up. Because I left with the preconceived idea that they’re the biggest producers and it was my worst audition ever, I was stuck that this was my makeup or hiatus situation. Having said that, there are opportunities and you just have to. I was rejected because I didn’t do my best. “

“I love giving auditions because I always feel like I got to experience this character even for 2 minutes and I’m going to live it to the fullest. And that perception slowly changed everything for me. I auditioned for Pataka, Angrezi Medium and I Understood, I auditioned for all the projects I did, no film fell on my knees.

Speaking of fewer opportunities for foreigners compared to star children, Radhika said:

Ultimately your work speaks for itself, yes it does have its ups and downs. I’m here for the long haul though. The star kids said they had an easy start, but even they have to win the hearts of the public.

As we conclude our interview, Radhika talks about her biggest fear as an actress,

Because I love this job so much and that’s why I always hope it doesn’t go away until I take my last breath, it’s my real fear.

She is clearly one of the best examples that your passion and determination bring you success.Radhika will be seen next in Feels like Ishq, another anthology on Netflix and Shiddat.