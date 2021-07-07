Your Guide to the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR The Ann Arbor Art Fair is making a comeback after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The event, now in its 62nd year, will feature three fairs in one in 30 blocks of downtown Ann Arbor from July 15-17. The three juried art fairs are the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair

While the event footprint will remain the same as in years past, additional security protocols will be in place, including additional space between stands. The event is the largest juried art fair in the country and typically draws nearly half a million visitors.

Nearly 1,000 artists will sell their work in virtually any medium. Visitors can expect to see handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, leather and metalwork, painting, photography, sculpture, wood, photography and more.

To see the full list of artists and where their stands will be located, Click here.

A d

Plan of the 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair. (Ann Arbor Art Fair)

We are delighted to be able to welcome artists and visitors to the Ann Arbor Art Fair once again, Karen Delhey, executive director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, said in a statement. While there will be some changes at this year’s fair, everyone can expect to see inspiring and stunning artwork in line with what they expect year after year.

Hours:

Thursday July 15: 10 am-9pm

Friday July 16: 10 am-9pm

Saturday July 17: 10 am-7pm

Supporting artists is more important than ever this year, Ann Arbor Street Art Fair executive director The Original Maureen Riley said in a statement. Like many others, their livelihoods have been severely affected by the pandemic. All three shows are proud to select some of the best artists from across the country to come to Ann Arbor to participate in the event.

Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair executive director Frances Todoro-Hargreaves said local business owners have also been affected during the pandemic due to canceled events that typically bring tourists to town.

A d

In addition to all the fine arts and handmade crafts, the Ann Arbor Art Fair allows visitors to explore and experience the fabulous restaurants and retail stores of downtown Ann Arbor, Todoro-Hargreaves said in a statement.

Similar to previous fairs, there will be some incredible restaurant and sidewalk sales as local businesses are delighted to welcome visitors to AAAF once again as part of the beloved Ann Arbor experience.

Getting There

Whether you choose to come on foot, by bike, by car or by shuttle, you will be spoiled for choice.

A popular option is to park for free at Briarwood Mall or Huron High School and take shuttles that drop you right at the entrance to the fairs every 10-15 minutes. Round-trip tickets cost $ 5, and children under five travel free.

Several parking structures will offer daily parking for $ 18 or $ 9 parking after 5 p.m.

For more information on where to park, read our Art Fair Parking 101.

A d

Entertainment

Much like an art fair, live music will make a comeback at this year’s event. Sponsored by DTE Energy, local folk music venue The Ark will present two daily musical performances at the corner of Main and Liberty Streets and at the corner of State Street and South University.

Another scene presented by the Ann Arbor Civid Theater will be located in Maynard and William.

For the complete program of performances, Click here.

For more information visit www.theannarborartfair.com.