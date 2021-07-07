Taapsee Pannu talks about competitiveness in Bollywood: there is competition in all sectors

Actress Taapsee Pannu says there is no industry without competition and stress today.

Speaking about the hectic pace of life in Bollywood and how it takes its toll, Taapsee told IANS, “It’s a very competitive industry just like other industries. Just for our competition to come in front of the camera for the world to judge. gets a little more stressful, but everyone knows that when they get down to it. “

She agrees that this is an integral part of an actor’s life.

“It’s not like someone is forcing us into it. We were aware that we would be in front of the camera and people would want to know more and more about us, so we were aware of that when we walked in. in return for this unconditional love that we receive from the public is a price we pay. It attracts stress and it is part of any competitive industry, “said the actress.

“There is competition in all industries. There is no industry without competition and stress today,” summed up Taapsee, whose latest film “Haseen Dillruba” was recently released on Netflix.

