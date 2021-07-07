FanDuel Announces Market Access Partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Operate Sportsbook, iGaming and DFS in Connecticut | state





UNCASVILLE, Connecticut., July 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / –FanDuel Group and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) have announced plans to bring America’s # 1 sportsbook to the state of Connecticut pending all regulatory authorizations and approvals. FanDuel Group will partner with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to bring retail and online sports betting as well as iGaming and daily fantasy sports to MGE’s flagship property, Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut. Bettors and sports fans across the state Connecticut will have access this fall to the industry-leading online and mobile betting experience of FanDuel, with betting options available for professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey and more. Additionally, FanDuel will provide an online casino experience under the Mohegan Sun brand and operate fantastic sports in Connecticut on a daily basis. “We are delighted to be working with FanDuel, one of the leading sports technology entertainment companies in the United States to bring the brand’s innovative sports betting and iGaming solutions to Mohegan Sun Connecticut,” said Ray pineault, President and CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. “Our partnership is a priority for Mohegan Digital, as we seek to develop and improve our casino, sports betting and online operations in Connecticut and beyond. We are confident that FanDuel will provide a top notch digital and in-person experience for our loyal guests. “ A temporary retail Mohegan Sun / FanDuel Sportsbook will be located inside Mohegan Sun and will feature four live betting windows and sixteen self-service betting terminals. The companies plan to open Sportsbook’s permanent location this winter, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals. Sports bettors and customers visiting Mohegan Sun will be able to enjoy a FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience that fans in other states have come to love, providing an incredible game day atmosphere with betting options available through a variety of sporting events. “Mohegan Sun is an iconic casino and entertainment destination in the Northeast, and we are delighted to announce our first Tribal Gaming Partnership with one of the leading Tribal Operators of United States,” mentionned Amy howe, Chairman of the FanDuel Group. “We have incredible plans for the retail space at Mohegan Sun, with the potential to be the biggest FanDuel sportsbook in United States. When we combine the experience of retail sports betting with the possibility of online sports betting and iGaming, Connecticut is going to be a key state for us as we look towards the start of the football season. “ About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a leading developer and operator of global integrated entertainment complexes, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is the owner, developer and / or manager of integrated entertainment complexes through United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as good as North Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Vegas, Nevada. MGE owns and operates Connecticut Sun, a professional WNBA basketball team. For more information about MGE and our properties, visitwww.mohegangaming.com. About the FanDuel group FanDuel Group is an innovative sports and technology entertainment company that is changing the way consumers interact with their favorite sports, teams and leagues. The first game destination in United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands in gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, early deposit betting and television / media, including FanDuel, Stardust and TVG. FanDuel Group is present in 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in new York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a component of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange. Media contact: Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment PR, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanduel-announces-market-access-partnership-with-mohegan-gaming–entertainment-to-operate-sports-betting-igaming-and-dfs-in-connecticut -301327092.html SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

