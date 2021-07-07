How Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City’s entertainment stands out from its sister properties – press enterprise





Nicole Stewart is roller skating on a warm evening at the open-air Agave Caliente Terraza in Agua Caliente Cathedral on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Roller skaters circle the ice rink set up at the Agave Caliente Terraza outside the Agua Caliente Cathedral Casino on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Annalisa Luna, from Cathedral City, roller skates with her daughter Harley, 5, on a warm evening at the open-air Agave Caliente Terraza in Agua Caliente Cathedral City on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Savannah Miller (center), of Thousand Palms, and Amanda Hoffman (right), Indio, roller skate together on a warm evening at the open-air Agave Caliente Terraza in Agua Caliente Cathedral, on Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Roller skaters put on their skates on a warm evening at the open-air Agave Caliente Terraza in Agua Caliente Cathedral City on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Oscar Ramirez, of Thousand Palms, helps his son Liam, 7, roller skate on a warm evening at the open-air Agave Caliente Terraza in Agua Caliente Cathedral on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A skater spins around the ice rink set up at the Agave Caliente Terraza outside the Agua Caliente Cathedral Casino on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Agua Caliente Cathedral City General Manager Michael Facenda stands on the casino floor of Cathedral City Casino on Saturday evening, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Michael Facenda, General Manager of Agua Caliente Cathedral City (right), chats with Ron Olivares (left), Vice President of Table Games, in the pit of Cathedral City Casino on Saturday night, July 3, 2021. ( Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A member of Cirque Circovia performs in the middle of the floor of Agua Caliente Cathedral City Casino for guests on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

An artist walks the floor of Agua Caliente Cathedral City Casino on Saturday night, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Circovia Cirque member Anna Stankus performs with hoops in the middle of the floor at Agua Caliente Cathedral City Casino for guests on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Agave Caliente Tequila Bar in the Cathedral City of Agua Caliente, seen on Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Byron Nix, bartender at Agave Caliente Tequila bar, creates a Mexican Mango Mojito in the cathedral town of Agua Caliente on Saturday night, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Agave Caliente Tequila bar bartender Byron Nix holds a Mexican Mango Mojito he created at the cathedral town of Agua Caliente on Saturday night, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Agave Caliente Tequila Bar in the Cathedral City of Agua Caliente has a long list of tequilas, as seen on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

Agave Caliente Tequila Bar in the Cathedral City of Agua Caliente, seen on Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A general view of the Cathedral City Casino of Agua Caliente, seen on Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

The 360 ​​Sports Bar in Agua Caliente Cathedral City seen on Saturday July 3, 2021 (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

The Caf One Eleven restaurant in the cathedral town of Agua Caliente, seen on Saturday evening, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

The 360 ​​Sports Bar in Agua Caliente Cathedral City seen on Saturday July 3, 2021 (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A general view of the Cathedral City Casino of Agua Caliente, seen on Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A general view of the Cathedral City Casino of Agua Caliente, seen on Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

A general view of the Cathedral City Casino of Agua Caliente, seen on Saturday July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG)

DJ Rafael Lopez turns the music on as skaters enjoy a cozy evening at the open-air Agave Caliente Terraza in Agua Caliente Cathedral on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Photo by Will Lester, Inland Valley Daily Bulletin / SCNG) When the new Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City opened in November 2020, there was plenty for locals to do, hundreds of slots, restaurants, bars, but there was one element that didn’t had yet to go live: the casino-owned outdoor event. space. The entertainment venue, dubbed the Agave Caliente Terraza, remained closed for several months during one of the most difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic, but in April it began to show signs of life. Now the space is the regular site of music and community events that include yoga, the cornhole, and even a special roller skating session over the holiday weekend. “Our mindset right now is that we’re very, very close to full-go,” said Agua Caliente Cathedral City Casino General Manager Michael Facenda. Facenda said the plan has always been for La Terraza to be a multi-functional space for community events and the casino has started offering them in recent months, but expects to ramp up more once the weather turns. will be cooled. Facenda said he expects there to be daily events at Terraza in the fall and that this could include events such as convention and visitor’s office meetings, car shows. and beer tastings. In the meantime, the site hosts yoga on Tuesday mornings and cornhole tournaments on Wednesday evenings. Tribute bands and Latin bands play on weekends and it’s not uncommon to have 15 food trucks outside the venue on Friday and Saturday nights while the musicians perform. There are also one-off seasonal events. The place was transformed into an ice rink for all ages as a DJ played in the middle of the space during the holiday weekend. Facenda said casino officials wanted to do something to celebrate July 4th. “The Terraza outdoor space just allows us to think big and think differently,” Facenda said. Initially, as the casino prepared to open, the outdoor space was marked as the Agua Caliente pavilion, but after the opening of the adjacent Agave Caliente tequila bar which connects to the outdoor event space with movable glass partitions , the casino has decided to co-brand the entities. “[Agave Caliente] started to find, and very quickly indeed, his own identity and his own clientele, ”he said. “It just made sense to connect the two entities together. “ Facenda said the focus on community events and the different types of offerings that players might find at other Agua Caliente casinos is by design. He said it was important for each of the three casinos (the others are Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, which features The Show theater, and Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs), to have offerings that complement but not not compete with each other. He said that La Terraza offers Agua Caliente customers something different with its community and outdoor events. “You will have great opportunities to experience different things in three different properties and that has always been the intention,” said Facenda. “Do you want to sit back and enjoy a good gig in a beautifully structured arena called The Show or would you rather be outside and enjoy the stars, palm trees and mountains? “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pe.com/2021/07/07/how-agua-caliente-casino-cathedral-citys-entertainment-stands-out-from-its-sister-properties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos