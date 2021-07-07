The man behind Kamat studios and Hindi cinemas the most iconic photos

EEven after seeing the image of the late actor Dev Anand playing a brilliant drumset, it’s hard for me to imagine him in Teesri Manzil (1966). Anand was the original choice for the 1960s noir desi crime film directed by Vijay Anand. The publicity photos were shot, Asha Parekh was chosen as the lead actress, and the set was built. However, Dev was later replaced by the late Shammi Kapoor, and the rest is history.

With his flamboyant looks and energetic performances, Shammi has offered Hindi cinema a beautiful thriller. However, these were songs such as Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyaar Tera, O Haseena Zulfonwali and O Mere Sona Re Sona composed by RD Burman who established it as a dance sensation due to its frantic movements.

While there is no way to confirm from the horses that the replacement episode actually took place, Dev’s old still is visual proof.

There are countless unpublished or lesser-known accounts that have little or no documentation. In the pre-internet and smartphone age, commercial photos and behind-the-scenes shots weaved the timelines and gossip about movies.

If today, we have the privilege of seeing this vintage photo, it is thanks to the Kamat family based in Mumbai who are at the origin of Kamat Foto Studio. Damodar Kamat, the founder, shot most of the stills in the film between 1940-1990. Known for his perfection and wonderful photographs, he was the favorite of several members of the film fraternity, from Raj Kapoor to Guru Dutt, Bimal Roy, Rajshri Productions, Nargis, Dharmendra, Meena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

After Damodar passed away in 1967, his son Vidyadhar took over and today his grandchildren, Neha and Abhishek have also joined. As the digital age has reduced the scope of Foto Studios’ work, the family has preserved over 3,000,000 negatives.

These crucial negatives not only unravel the course of Hindi cinema, but are also used by academics in the US and UK, as well as in reality shows and by directors who want old vintage footage for their films. The company uses high-tech scanning machines to get a quality photo from a negative.

It may come as a surprise to many that Damodar had no training or experience in photography when he began his journey in a humble house in Belgaum in Karnataka. Neha Kamat talks to The best India about his grandfather, the importance of photography in film and the hard work to preserve the negatives, some as old as 1948.

A self-taught photographer

Today, everyone knows how to click a photo, thanks to the convenience of smartphones and a plethora of filter apps. If you don’t like the photo, just delete it and keep clicking. Getting the perfect frame and light is no longer an exclusive skill, and a camera is therefore not a precious commodity.

But if you rewind a few decades, you will understand how exotic photography was. It was not yet a traditional career, and buying a camera was a distant dream for many middle-class households. Damodars was one of them.

He was born on November 27, 1923 into a family of engineers. The main occupation of Belgaum is agriculture, followed by the sectors of manufacturing brass utensils, jewelry and wood products.

My grandfather turned to the arts from his childhood. He was good at drawing and was fascinated by the camera. With his parents’ permission, he left town and moved to Kolhapur, a photography center at the time, when he was around 17 years old. He didn’t know anyone in the new city but was lucky enough to meet Shantaram Samant, a photography ace of his time. . It kicked off her trip, says Neha.

However, learning the tricks and skills of the profession was difficult, given that just like magicians, photographers would not easily share trade secrets. Damodar had to organize tea, be a chemical delivery boy to develop the negative, and lived in the studio to be promoted as a painter for signage, followed by photography.

Four years later, Damodar moved to Maxim City in 1940 to establish a career in film photography. He worked with the Bombay Talkies studio until he started his own business in 1945.

Role of still images in budgets and film success

Today, making a film is much more than going on set, acting, shooting and post-production. It starts with an actor signing announcement, followed by behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos for social media to grab people’s attention. After filming, a movie poster is released, followed by the teaser and finally the trailer. By the time the movie arrives, part of the decision you’ve made to skip it or watch it.

This is in stark contrast to previous decades, when trailer release wasn’t a thing. Publishing film photos in magazines was the only way to get the public excited. Thus, the images played a decisive role.

Photographers were tasked with analyzing the sets, costumes and makeup to create stunning visual appeal for the producers. Using the footage, the director would be asking for more funds, says Neha. The photos have also been used to publicize the genre, star cast, tentative release dates and more. These photos included romantic poses, action scenes or portraits.

Damodar also used his studio to click on portraits of upcoming actors. They posed in specific costumes or with props that helped the director choose the cast. Rajendra Kumar Tuli, who starred in films including Mother India (1957) and Sangam (1964), bagged a movie (Vachan, 1955) due to the Damodars portfolio photo shoot. Some other actors include Waheeda Rehman, Amir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla and more.

In the wings

Damodar was very picky about the process, as each photo cost money and she would determine her future plans. Also, the luxury of color correction was missing, so they had to do it right on set.

My grandfather was otherwise shy, but when he was on sets he owned them. Without disturbing any member of the team, he quietly took pictures and surprised directors like Raj Kapoor. stills Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960) got him all of Kapoor’s other films even though he had an in-house photographer. Meena Kumari had a wide jaw, so he could click at the top angles and an impressed Madhubala even got him a Rolleiflex camera. He would place the camera in the exact location of the shooting camera to get precise still images, says Neha.

She puts the spotlight on some iconic shots that have bolstered Damodars’ reputation and respect in the glamor industry.

In Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, he managed to get a complex picture of the actress, Padmini twirling around with a basic camera. Taken from above, she was still as the skirt moved.

Damodar was solution-oriented and quick on his toes. He managed to create the illusion of a bookcase in his studio for Guru Dutts Pyasa (1957). He’s the film’s writer, so Damodar made a stack of photo albums like books. An ashtray has not been focused on the table for a sparkling effect.

Neha is disappointed when the photos, which were taken meticulously and with great difficulty, are used without crediting the studio. But she notes that she is happy that the photos still hold nostalgic and invaluable value today.

As we near the end of the interview, I can’t help but ask for more stories to satisfy my anecdotes about the film. And she obliges.

In Pakeezah, a film that took more than a decade to shoot, several actors and technicians have changed over the years, with the exception of the director, Meena Kumari and Damodar. It’s a love story between Nargis, a courtesan, and Salim Khan, a forest ranger.

We have a still image of a wedding scene in the movie where Raaj Kumar is holding his Magic marry Kumari. When I scanned it correctly I was shocked to see Dharmendras face. The body type of the two actors was similar, so to save on cost, Kamal Amrohi, the director, did not click on another image, she adds.

Speaking of replacing the cast, Ajay Devgn was cast alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Karan arjun (1995). The duo were at Foto Studio to click on publicity photos and Neha found a photo where Khan and Devgn are wearing leather and brown jackets respectively.

What happens with the negatives?

The Kamat family spend a lot to preserve the negatives. Several images from a film are carefully stored on butter paper in a box. These boxes are changed every two or three years.

We cannot afford to damage any of the boxes, as they contain the entire trip from Hindi cinemas. We have pictures of recording studios, music directors, set designers, writers and other technicians who have worked hard to put a film together. The team often goes unnoticed and if not well documented, people will only remember the main cast, says Neha.

She is also excited about an upcoming book on Kamat Foto Studio that they are working on. We hope the book will be released soon with pictures so that we can experience and celebrate the past glory of our cinemas.

All images are taken from Kamat Foto Studio. You can follow them here.

