AIADMK leader Manikandan secures bail in sexual assault case against actor





The former minister allegedly deceived the actor on the promise of marriage, forced her to have several abortions and threatened to disclose his private photographs on social networks.

AIADMK leader Mr Manikandan has been released on bail in the case related to the rape of an actor. The former Tamil Nadu minister was arrested on June 20 by the Adyar All Womens police station for raping a woman on the promise to marry her, according to her complaint. Madras High Court Judge Nirmal Kumar granted Manikandan conditional bail on Wednesday July 7 and asked him to surrender his passport to the trial court and appear before investigators daily for 14 days. According to the actors’ complaint, the former minister had cheated on her on the promise of marriage, forced her to undergo several abortions and threatened to disclose her private photographs on social networks. Representing the Minister, Senior Counsel KS Dinakaran argued that the Complainant maintained her relationship with the former Minister for five years, knowing full well that he was married and had children. He also argued that no private photos of the woman had been released and that the abortions were not forced. Manikandan also added that the actor knew he was married and could not have married her and that securing the divorce was not entirely in his hands. The former minister said that even if the allegation against him was taken at face value, it would not attract a violation under Article 375 (rape) of the IPC. According to the complainant, the minister had separated from his wife, but had lived with her for five years and even took her to the state legislature, presenting her as his wife. The prosecution, meanwhile, argued that while Manikandan was detained and questioned, the phone he was using to send photos and texts to the actor was nowhere to be found. He also argued that the former minister should not be released on bail because he is an influential person and could disperse witnesses. After hearing all the arguments, Judge Nirmal Kumar adjourned the bail hearing without setting a date for the next hearing.

