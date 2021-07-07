Hollywood stars claim stake in podcast boom during COVID – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood stars entered the podcast space with aplomb during the pandemic, accounting for 22 – or 11% – of the top 200 new podcasts launched in 2020, according to a report of the Stitcher podcast app Wednesday. While The Joe Rogan Experience, This American Life and The Daily remained the three most watched shows in 2020, new offerings from big names like Rob Lowe (Literally! With Rob Lowe); Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes (SmartLess); and Zach Braff and Donald Faison (Fake doctors, real friends with Zach and Donald) were among the top 200 new podcasts launched during the pandemic. Office ladies, a podcast hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey that launched in late 2019, ranked 15th most watched shows for 2020, slightly lower Serial. SmartLess in particular resonated the most with listeners aged 35 to 54, based on data on new shows that users ‘favored’, while office ladies was most popular with listeners aged 13 to 17. Celebrity-hosted shows came amid a 23% increase in new programming in 2020, compared to 2019, and a 7% increase in monthly viewing hours, according to the Stitcher report, which is owned by satellite radio giant SiriusXM. The podcast boom in Hollywood is also showing no signs of stopping, as popular shows and talent cut massive deals with major media companies and podcast studios. Amazon last month acquired the exclusive rights to Bateman, Arnett and Hayes SmartLess podcast in a worthwhile affair over $ 80 million. Spotify also signed multi-year deals with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Obamas and Ava DuVernay, as well as a podcasting deal for a Kim Kardashian West criminal justice show. Amy Fitzgibbons, chief marketing officer for Stitcher, said the pandemic only bolsters the status of podcasting in entertainment as people “seek a sense of connection during times of isolation.” “The podcast is a powerful medium that has not only prevailed but flourished,” said Fitzgibbons.

