The actor takes a ride on the Six Flags roller coaster





JACKSON You could say the devil made him do it. Actor Patrick Wilson recently tried out the new Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure. Wilson is currently starring in the new movie The Conjuring, The Devil Made Me Do It which is in theaters across the region. He stopped at the popular amusement park to experience the Jersey Devil Coaster, the tallest, fastest and longest single-rail coaster in the world. The roller coaster recently made its public debut, and Six Flags captured Wilson’s ride on camera as he dived 13 stories and flew with the devil through five intense elements at speeds close to 60 miles per hour. The coaster was named after the legendary Jersey Devil known for hunting down the Pine Barrens for over 100 years. Wilson is best known for his lead roles in the supernatural horror franchises Insidious and The Conjuring. He was well prepared to dance with the devil. It was really good, come and ride it, he said at the end of his inaugural run. He spent the rest of the day enjoying the parks, other record-breaking roller coasters and thrill rides with his family, including his two children Kiassian McCarrell Wilson, Kalin Patrick Wilson and his wife, the Polish actress and author. American Dagmara Dominczyk. The 48-year-old actor spent the start of his career in Broadway musicals starting in 1995. He received two Tony Award nominations for his role in The Full Monty and Oklahoma. He has appeared on various television shows, including Fargo, Angels in America, and A Gifted Man. As well as being the frontman of the two horror franchises, he is also known for his portrayal of the villainous Orm Marius / Ocean Master, Arthur Curry’s half-brother in the Aquaman movie based on the DC Comics character. Photo courtesy of Six Flags Six Flags Great Adventure features a number of attractions, including roller coasters named after characters from DC Comics as well as costumed superheroes that keep kids and adults entertained in the park.

