Indian actor Dilip Kumar, Bollywood star, dies at 98

Bollywood star Dilip Kumar leaving hospital in December in Mumbai, India; he faced “prolonged illness” and died on Wednesday (7) Photo: Milind Shelte / The India Today Group via Getty Images

Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema, died on Wednesday (7) at the age of 98. Information about the death has been confirmed by your doctor.

Kumar was known to generations of moviegoers for appearing in Bollywood classics including the movies “Devdas”, “Naya Daur”, “Ganga Jamuna” and more. He often took on tragic roles, which earned him the nickname “King of Tragedy”.

“Dilip Kumar died at 7:30 am this morning from a prolonged illness,” said Dr Jalil Parkar, who treated him at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Kumar was rushed to hospital in early June and was subsequently discharged, but was hospitalized again on June 30, according to posts on his official Twitter account.

Read more

On July 5, just two days before his death, Kumar’s wife Saira Banu Khan tweeted from her account saying the actor’s health was improving.

A tweet from Kumar’s account, signed by family friend Faisal Farooqui, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

With a heavy heart and deep pain, I announce the passing of our dear Dilip Saab, just a few minutes ago, the tweet reads. Kumar leaves his wife. The couple had no children.

People from all walks of life in the country, including politicians, actors and athletes, mourned the death of the actor.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a movie legend,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He was endowed with an incomparable brilliance, which audiences through generations have been delighted with. His passing is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers.”

Amitabh Bachchan, another great Bollywood actor, tweeted that “an institution has disappeared” and added that he was “deeply saddened”. Whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be “before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar,” he writes.

From fruit seller to movie star

Kumar was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar in present-day Pakistan. His father was a fruit merchant and the family moved to Mumbai, then known as Bombay, during Kumar’s childhood in the 1930s. A decade later he moved to Pune to open a small canteen and sell fruits.

It was in Pune that he was seen by actress Devika Rani, wife of a famous founder of a Bollywood film studio. She helped the young man enter the industry and suggested the nickname he would be known by Dilip Kumar.

Bollywood: Indian actor Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar to star at Mumbai event Photo: Milind Shelte / The India Today Group via Getty Images

Although Kumar’s early films were unsuccessful, his 1947 film “Jugnu” was a huge success, followed by “Shaheed” the following year. It was on the set of “Shaheed” that he met and began a relationship with actress Kamini Kaushal – a duo that has become a favorite with moviegoers. Together, they starred in three consecutive successes.

In the 1950s he became one of India’s biggest stars, racking up a long list of awards, putting him on a par with Bollywood legends like Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

But her personal life also made headlines offscreen. After his relationship with Kaushal ended in 1951, he met actress Madhubala, and the duo became popular with audiences and spawned the movie “Mughal-e-Azam” – widely regarded as one of the films. the most successful in Bollywood and an icon of your genre.

Dilip Kumar married actress Saira Banu in 1966. He retired in 1998 due to health problems.

Aside from the film awards, Kumar has also been recognized for his long and distinguished career. He received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, the third and second highest civilian awards, awarded by the Indian government for his contributions to cinema.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, Click here)