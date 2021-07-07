Entertainment
Indian actor Dilip Kumar, Bollywood star, dies at 98
Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema, died on Wednesday (7) at the age of 98. Information about the death has been confirmed by your doctor.
Kumar was known to generations of moviegoers for appearing in Bollywood classics including the movies “Devdas”, “Naya Daur”, “Ganga Jamuna” and more. He often took on tragic roles, which earned him the nickname “King of Tragedy”.
“Dilip Kumar died at 7:30 am this morning from a prolonged illness,” said Dr Jalil Parkar, who treated him at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.
Kumar was rushed to hospital in early June and was subsequently discharged, but was hospitalized again on June 30, according to posts on his official Twitter account.
On July 5, just two days before his death, Kumar’s wife Saira Banu Khan tweeted from her account saying the actor’s health was improving.
A tweet from Kumar’s account, signed by family friend Faisal Farooqui, confirmed his death on Wednesday.
With a heavy heart and deep pain, I announce the passing of our dear Dilip Saab, just a few minutes ago, the tweet reads. Kumar leaves his wife. The couple had no children.
People from all walks of life in the country, including politicians, actors and athletes, mourned the death of the actor.
“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a movie legend,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. “He was endowed with an incomparable brilliance, which audiences through generations have been delighted with. His passing is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers.”
Amitabh Bachchan, another great Bollywood actor, tweeted that “an institution has disappeared” and added that he was “deeply saddened”. Whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be “before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar,” he writes.
From fruit seller to movie star
Kumar was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar in present-day Pakistan. His father was a fruit merchant and the family moved to Mumbai, then known as Bombay, during Kumar’s childhood in the 1930s. A decade later he moved to Pune to open a small canteen and sell fruits.
It was in Pune that he was seen by actress Devika Rani, wife of a famous founder of a Bollywood film studio. She helped the young man enter the industry and suggested the nickname he would be known by Dilip Kumar.
Although Kumar’s early films were unsuccessful, his 1947 film “Jugnu” was a huge success, followed by “Shaheed” the following year. It was on the set of “Shaheed” that he met and began a relationship with actress Kamini Kaushal – a duo that has become a favorite with moviegoers. Together, they starred in three consecutive successes.
In the 1950s he became one of India’s biggest stars, racking up a long list of awards, putting him on a par with Bollywood legends like Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.
But her personal life also made headlines offscreen. After his relationship with Kaushal ended in 1951, he met actress Madhubala, and the duo became popular with audiences and spawned the movie “Mughal-e-Azam” – widely regarded as one of the films. the most successful in Bollywood and an icon of your genre.
Dilip Kumar married actress Saira Banu in 1966. He retired in 1998 due to health problems.
Aside from the film awards, Kumar has also been recognized for his long and distinguished career. He received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, the third and second highest civilian awards, awarded by the Indian government for his contributions to cinema.
(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, Click here)
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnbrasil.com.br/entretenimento/2021/07/07/ator-indiano-dilip-kumar-estrela-de-bollywood-morre-aos-98-anos
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]