Actor Denzel Washington continues philanthropic support for Wiley College



:

Oscar winner Denzel Washington continues his legacy of philanthropy at Wiley College, a historically black college in Marshall, Texas. This is the 15th year in a row that the actor has donated to the school, donating $ 100,000 to the Wileys forensic program this month.

Supporting the next generation of brilliant minds in the art of debate will open so many doors of opportunity for these students during college, career and beyond, Washington said.

This payment is the fourth part of a pledge of $ 1 million made in 2018. Washington already donated $ 1 million over ten years in 2007.

In 2007, Washington directed and starred in a film titled The great debaters, which focused on the success of Professor Melvin B. Tolson. Tolson led Wileys’ debate team through the 1930s on a winning streak, opening the door to interracial collegiate debate.

Donations from Washington helped rebuild Wiley’s legendary debate agenda. In 2014 and 2016, the team won the Pi Kappa Delta National Championships.