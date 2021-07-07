Disney, with benefit concert, makes an early return to Broadway





For the first time in what seems like ages, the classics of the Disney songbook will resonate again and sooner than expected on a Broadway stage. The New Amsterdam Theater, usually home to Aladdin, will briefly host audiences for four Actors Fund concerts in late July, with a handful of alumni from the Disney scene performing acts from The Lion King, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and others. . The concert series, Live at New Am, is somewhat of a smooth reopening for Disney’s New York City theater division, albeit without the more elaborate production elements and massive undertakings its stage adaptations typically involve. The Lion King and Aladdin, along with nearly a dozen other Broadway shows, resume in September. We have a concert unit, and we have a theater waiting to be opened, and so it made sense to wonder if, Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a Zoom interview from the Londons Lyceum Theater. (The Lion King is set to begin performances there later this summer, as is Frozen on the Street.)

As of Wednesday, Covid-19 protocols for Live at the New Am were still evolving: Disney has yet to determine whether masks will be needed. Members of the public will need to prove that they are fully immunized; participants under 12 are exempt but must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. (A few blocks away, Springsteen on Broadway has similar vaccination requirements but no mask warrant.) The Disney concert isn’t so much a test of Covid-19 protocols ahead of the September reopens, Schumacher said, as the latest guidelines will continue to evolve. Logistically, after 16 months without an audience, it is mainly a chance to restart the entire ecosystem of theaters. It’s very hard to imagine, just on a practical level, bringing the whole company of Aladdin’s orchestra, actors, crew, everyone, all the ushers back in the theater and bang, in just starting with the show, Schumacher said. We need the theater to get back on track before it starts. Update July 7, 2021, 5:47 p.m. ET It is a process that involves reopening the ticket office, returning ticket takers and other front desk staff to work, and reviewing customer traffic patterns in the building. Not to mention one of the most underrated needs: Hearing laughter, applause and joy in space is precious gives everyone confidence, Schumacher added. People need confidence to come back. Over the past decade, Disney has hosted retrospective concerts of its Broadway hits around the world, from Japan to Orlando, Florida, and even alongside a full orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Michael James Scott, the newest (and next) Genie of Broadways Aladdin, has appeared in several: I’m telling you, it’s like number 11 hours after number 11.

Scott is joined in this iteration by Ashley Brown, the original Mary Poppins on Broadway; Kissy Simmons, who played Nala in The Lion King on Broadway; and Josh Strickland, the original Disney Tarzan on Broadway. There will be three evening performances of Live at the New Am, July 22-24 at 7:30 p.m., and a matinee at 2 p.m. on July 25. It’s a much more intimate feel, Scott added in a phone interview, but still all this amazing music that people love.

