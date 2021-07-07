How Ranveer Singh made his mark in Bollywood with his film choices

MUMBAI, India’s Most Eccentric Bollywood Dressed Star,Ranveer Singh, turned 36 yesterday. Singh’s special day, the actress and his wifeDeepika padukoneshared a hilarious birthday wish.

Padukone took to Instagram and shared a video yesterday. She and Singh could be seen dancing hilariously to “Twada Kutta Tommy”, a viral mix composed byYashraj Moukhateusing Shehnaaz Gill’s meme-popular dialogue.

“But since it’s your birthday, I’ll make my peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta,” Padukone said in hisPublish. “Happy happy birthday, my favorite person@ranveersingh. “

Looking at Singh’s work, from his debut in “Band Baaja Baaraat” to his last theatrical release “Gully Boy”, the actor’s level of energy and charisma match perfectly with each of his performances at big screen.

It took a little over a decade for Singh to tick all the boxes and establish himself as an entertainment superstar and exquisite fashion admirer.

As the actor turned a year older on July 6, let’s take a look back at some of the various character portrayals Singh has shown viewers.

1. The Baaja Baaraat group (2010)

When Bollywood wasn’t looking past star kids and big names, Singh came in as a breath of fresh air. In 2010, the actor made his debut with “Band Baaja Baaraat”, marking the start of a new era.

In the Maneesh Sharma-directed film, Singh stars as Bittoo Sharma, a fun-loving youngster who starts a wedding planning business with ambitious girl Shruti Kakkar (Anushka Sharma). Even though they promise not to mix business with love, they soon realize that they have feelings for each other.

Singh’s portrayal of Bittoo is lifelike, incredibly realistic, and fun to watch. He delivered a promising performance in remarkably trying on a young college boy keen to discuss “business” plans with Anushka Sharma as Shruti, delivering a dramatic comedy narrative with admirable conviction.

2. Lootera (2013)

After his first film in 2010, instead of choosing lighter roles, Singh made some courageous choices early in his career, taking everyone with a pleasant surprise.

In 2013 with Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Lootera”, Singh showed his range as an actor. The film remains one of Singh’s most beloved and yet underrated works to this day.

Adapted from an O’Henry story, the film revolves around a punchline and delivers the same through a well-crafted ending.

In the film, Singh plays the role of Varun Shrivastav, an archaeologist who travels to the village of Manikpur and wants to study the lands around the temple that the zamindar owns. Varun impresses the zamindar with his knowledge and charms his daughter Pakhi (Sonakshi Sinha).

However, Varun leads a mysterious second life that ruins his relationship with Pakhi. Varun runs away to find Pakhi years later under very different circumstances.

3. Padmaavat (2018)

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat”, the actor’s groundbreaking performance set new benchmarks. Some would say that his act of Khilji in the period drama is considered one of the best performances in the history of Indian cinema.

The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Padukone in the lead roles, released in January 2018.

In the film, Singh brilliantly portrays Sultan Alauddin Khalji, obsessed with capturing the famous beauty queen Padmavati (Deepika) from Mewar. The only one who stands in her way is her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh (Shahid).

Besides “Padmaavat”, the actor has also collaborated with SLB on films like “Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela” (2013) and “Bajirao Mastani” (2015). The film also starred Singh’s wife, Padukone.

Somehow, Bhansali always manages to get the best out of Singh.

4. Simba (2018)

After playing a powerful dark character in Bhansali’s “Padmaavat”, Singh took on a completely different role with the action-comedy film “Simmba”, once again proving his acting lineup.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, “Simmba”, which also starred Sara Ali Khan, follows Sangram “Simmba” Bhalerao (Singh), a corrupt policeman who works for Durva, a big drug dealer. When Durva’s brother rapes and murders a girl close to Simmba, he decides to take the path of righteousness to avenge her.

5. Gully Boy (2019)

Without a doubt one of the best Singh movies is director Zoya Akhtar 2019 “Ravine boyWhich also starred Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Singh has created his niche in the film industry with his intense, varied and entertaining acting performances.

“Gully Boy” was a critical and commercial success. The film was also appreciated at the Berlin Film Festival, where it had its world premiere.

In the film, Singh plays Murad, a 22-year-old boy living in the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai. Murad’s parents want him to be well educated and find a good job, but Murad dreams of becoming a rapper.

When Murad meets MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi), he takes on the pseudonym “Gully Boy” and begins to fulfill his dream and fight to live it. The film is inspired by the real-life success stories of Dharavi rappers Naezy, Divine and others.

The story beautifully presents Singh’s character’s inspirational journey in his struggle to become a rapper. His twinning with Bhatt also works in favor of the film.

The star is also making his way into our hearts with his brilliant rapping skills perfectly showcased in songs like “Apna Time Aayega”, “Mere Gully Mein” and “Asli Hip Hop”.

The actor has also appeared in several other films, including “Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl”, “Gunday”, “Dil Dhadakne Do” and “Befikre”, among others.

Singh will soon make his television debut as host of “The Big Picture” quiz.

He also has a range of inspiring projects like “83”, “Sooryavanshi”, “Jayeshbhai Jordaar”, “Cirkus”, the Hindi remake of the hit hit “Anniyan” and the recently announced “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. “

(With entries from ANI)

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria)



