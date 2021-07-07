Trump lawsuit claims Facebook is a ‘state actor’





Former President Donald Trump has filed a complaint against Facebook because it remains banned for at least two years, and in it, it claims that the social media company is in fact a “state actor.” Trump filed lawsuits against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on Wednesday, alleging that the three companies illegally censored Tories, according to The Associated Press. His trial targeting Facebook alleged it “exceeds that of a private company than that of a state actor” because of its “voluntary participation in a joint activity with federal actors”, and it is therefore constrained by the First Amendment. This statement quickly raised eyebrows, with Jameel Jaffer of Columbia University asks, “In what constitutional universe was Trump not a state actor when he blocked criticism of his social media accounts, but social media companies were state actors when they did have blocked? ” Professor Eric Goldman of the University of Santa Clara Law School in California also Told The Washington Post that “there is no way Trump can get any clout” in his lawsuits, while Paul Barret of the New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights has said that Trump “has the first argument completely false amendment “, through The Washington Post. In fact, Facebook and Twitter themselves have the First Amendment right to speak out to determine what speech their platforms project and amplify and that right includes the exclusion of speakers who incite violence, as Trump did in part of the Capitol uprising of January 6, “Barret said. The lawsuit also claims Democrats in Congress “feared” Trump’s “clever use of social media as a threat to their own re-election efforts,” and it claims that Trump’s Facebook page was a “digital town hall” where ” no one was excluded. , whatever their opinions. “He complains, however, that being banned for two years will make it harder for Trump to” set the stage for his own potential campaign “in 2024.

