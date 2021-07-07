Black Widow Review: Spies, Lies, and Family Ties





Why does Natasha always pose in the middle of fights, landing close to the ground, pulling her hair back? Yelena asks mockingly. And she challenges the Pharisaic idea of ​​Natasha’s heroism: I’m not the killer little girls call their hero, Yelena tells her. There is quite a movie in this exchange alone. The script, by Eric Pearson, gives Yelena more personality, emotional depth and intrigue. This not only exploits the most immediate trauma she’s faced, but also, through it, criticizes the pious optimism Natasha has for the Avengers, whom she considers her real family. The film also struggles to understand its deeper politics. Natasha and Yelenas’ rough beginnings as immigrant children who are pushed into the extraordinary world of superheroes and villains are reminiscent of the early years of the Maximoffs, the Scarlet Witch, and Quicksilver. There’s a statement here about immigrant youth being left behind, but the movie never gets it. What about the villain who likes to control little girls? Well, I’m sure I don’t need to go into the sinister implications of this. Murderer Women, Mad Scientist Women: There seems to be an underlying thematic stream of girl power and female strength, which is often systematically overpowered or controlled by men, but it seems superficial. We’re not introduced to other widows, and, for a film about expert fighters, the choreography and combat cinematography doesn’t do our warriors justice; the rapidly changing camera angles obscure rather than reveal the martial arts. At the end of the story, which leads into Avengers: Infinity War (and a post-credits scene juts into the future, in case the jumps around the MCU timeline aren’t confusing enough), it looks like Black Widow is self-satisfied with its protagonist. She’s a fresh-dyed blonde, and her trip with her family of spies inspires her to return to her other family, the Avengers. But Black Widow never feels more than a simple footnote in the story, a detour that bears no weight in the larger MCU narrative, except to set up Yelena for a bigger role in the future. . With many of these new Marvel productions, however, it looks like this is the best we could hope for: stories that finally feature the underrepresented heroes we want to see, but often still serve as placeholders, inserting another piece of the bigger MCU’s puzzle as it grows. I had hoped that Black Widow could be deadly and fierce, but he’s finally slipping just under the radar. Black Widow

Rated PG-13 for spy-on-spy stabbing, punches, and some naughty Russian words. Duration: 2 hours 13 minutes. In theaters and on Disney +.

