Summary of entertainment news: Bollywood ‘king of tragedy’ Dilip Kumar dies at 98; Balenciaga makes a splash in fashion shows and more

Grassroots of Home: Tom Jones joins the British music scene’s little kick-off

Tom Jones and Rag’n’Bone Man are the star names in a list of singers expected to perform over 300 concerts at popular venues across Britain this summer, helping to launch a closed live music industry during COVID-19. The National Lottery is contributing £ 1million ($ 1.38million) towards the touring and production costs of the Revive Live Tour, which it launched on Wednesday with UK charity Music Venue Trust.

Armani dazzles with its ruffles and elegance at the Parisian couture show

Italian designer Giorgio Armani showcased an haute couture collection at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, interspersing glittering Hollywood-style silhouettes and ruffles with sleek pantsuits with a splash of sparkle. In front of a limited number of guests, the models strolled through the lounges of the Italian Embassy in Paris, showing off an Autumn / Winter line of sky blue and silver outfits with metallic reflections, topped with black velvet jackets.

Women-led Cannes jury hopes gender debate ends

Women will outnumber men in the jury at the Cannes Film Festival this year – but members, including French actress Mélanie Laurent, said on Tuesday they dreamed of a time when female portrayal would no longer be worthy. interest in the film industry. The world’s largest film festival, along with rival storefronts like Venice, has long come under scrutiny due to the low number of female directors vying for top prizes or in positions of influence.

Chanel splashes color during haute couture live show

Colorful flowers, sequins and feathers graced Chanel’s impressionist-inspired haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday, which was held in front of a live audience as COVID-19 restrictions relax in France. Celebrities such as director Sofia Coppola and French actress Carole Bouquet mingled in the courtyard of the fashion museum at Palais Galliera, where an exhibition on Chanel founder Gabrielle Chanel is currently on display.

Balenciaga makes a remarkable comeback in a couture show

Balenciaga showcased embroidered evening gowns and luxurious oversized casual looks for its first haute couture collection in more than 50 years in Paris on Wednesday in one of the week’s most anticipated fashion shows. Artistic director Demna Gvasalia dressed the models in yellow and pink coats resembling bathrobes, loose black pants and embellished evening dresses. There were also voluminous satin coats and more casual looks consisting of sweaters, jeans and jackets.

Spike Lee says in Cannes black people are still “hunted like animals”

Director Spike Lee on Tuesday denounced the state of race relations in the United States three decades after he first rocked audiences in Cannes with films about bigotry and violence, drawing parallels to the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Lee, the first black person to preside over the jury at the Cannes Film Festival, said little has progressed since “Do The Right Thing” premiered on the French Riviera in 1989 – a Brooklyn-based story on the spiral of racial tensions and police brutality with surprising resonance now.

Universal movies to move to Peacock streaming service on a faster timeline

Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures will send new films exclusively to the company’s Peacock streaming service no later than four months after their theatrical debut, the company said on Tuesday. Universal Movies are currently airing on AT&T Inc’s HBO TV channel and HBO Max streaming service approximately six months after they hit theaters.

Marion Cotillard and Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamor on red carpet return

Wearing a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes’ comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from all over took to the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world’s largest film festival marks its return after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in slightly more subdued form, with fewer attendees and parties during the 12-day whirlwind of film premieres .

Bollywood ‘king of tragedy’ Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Dilip Kumar, who gained worldwide fame playing tragic heroes in Bollywood films, died Wednesday at the age of 98 and was cremated with state honors in India. Fans gathered outside the crematorium on the outskirts of Mumbai where the actor’s body was taken, hoping to catch a final glimpse of the “Devdas” and “Mughal-E-Azam” star, whose the family had moved from what is now Pakistan when he was a child.

Rock legend memorabilia from “A Century of Music” up for auction

Memories of iconic 20th century musical events and acts such as the Woodstock Festival, The Beatles, Van Halen and Lynyrd Skynyrd are up for grabs at an online auction next week. Among the surprising objects are the saxophone of former US President Bill Clinton and the doors of the Chelsea Hotel in New York where Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Jerry Garcia once lived.

