



Faye Dunaway replaces Vanessa Redgrave and stars alongside Kevin Spacey in Italian film The man who draws God, translated by The man who drew God. The film is in post-production and is being purchased in Cannes by international sales agent The Motus Studios. Redgrave had discussions earlier about joining the cast, but decided not to sign. Dunaway played the role of Tasha. In movies, she is best known for playing the elegant bank robber Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde, alongside co-star Warren Beatty and hard-hitting TV programmer Diana Christensen in Network. His other film credits include Chinese district and The three days of the condor. Dunaway made her Broadway debut in 1962 in A man for all seasons and last appeared in William Alfred’s The curse of a sore heart in 1982. Spacey starred in Franco Nero’s Italian film, which is his first film since allegations of sexual assault and misconduct derailed his career in 2017. The film, directed by Nero, was shot in Italy. The man who drew God will mark Spacey’s first role in over four years. Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp told a BuzzFeed reporter in 2017 that Spacey gave him a pass when he was only 14 years old. Spacey would go on to share a statement of apology to Rapp via Twitter and used his statement to come out as a gay man for the first time. Spacey then faced further allegations after 20 young men alleged sexual misconduct by the actor at London’s Old Vic theater which took place between 1995 and 2013 – where Spacey was artistic director from 2004 to 2015. Amid other allegations, Spacey has split from Netflix Card castle in 2017 and was edited from Ridley Scott’s All the money in the world A little after. He last appeared in the 2018 film Billionaire Boys Club. Since the allegations and finding himself a Hollywood outcast, little is known about Spacey’s whereabouts or current activities, with the former A-lister only resurfacing to appear onscreen for an annual video of the Christmas Eve which he posts on YouTube and Twitter. As Hollywood journalist recently reported, he is currently fighting legal challenges on three fronts.

