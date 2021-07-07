Robert Downey Sr., filmmaker and provocateur, died at 85





Robert Downey Sr., who made provocative films like Putney Swope that avoided mainstream success but were often critics’ favorites and always garnered attention, died at his Manhattan home on Wednesday. He was 85 years old. The cause was Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, Rosemary Rogers. Putney Swope, a 1969 comedy about a black man accidentally elected president of a Madison Avenue advertising agency, was perhaps Mr. Downeys’ best-known film. To be as specific as possible about such a movie, wrote Vincent Canby in a rave review for the New York Times, it is funny, sophomoric, brilliant, obscene, rambling, wonderful, unintelligible and relevant.

The film, while likely a financial success by Mr. Downeys standards, only grossed around $ 2.7 million. (By comparison, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in the same year made over $ 100 million.) Yet his reputation was such that in 2016 the Library of Congress selected him for the National Film Registry, an exclusive group of films considered to be of cultural or historical significance.

The Greasers Palace (1972) was also much admired in some circles, in which a Christ figure in a zoot costume arrives in the Old West by parachute. Younger filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson (who gave Mr. Downey a small role in his 1997 hit Boogie Nights) cited him as an influence. None other than Joseph Papp, the theater manager, in a letter to the New York Times after Mr Canby’s half-hearted review wrote that Robert Downey fearlessly descended into the underworld and had a laughing nightmare. (Mr. Papps’ assessment may not have been entirely objective; at the time, he was producing one of Mr. Downey’s few mainstream efforts, a TV version of David Rabe’s play Sticks and Bones, which had been a hit at the M. Papps Public Theater in 1971.) Between Putney Swope and Greasers Palace was Pound (1970), a political satire in which actors portrayed stray dogs. Among those actors, playing a puppy, was Robert Downey Jr., the future star of the Iron Man films and many others, and the son of Mr. Downeys. He was 5 years old and was making his film debut. The movie, senior Mr. Downey told The Times Union in Albany, NY, in 2000, was something of a surprise to the studio.

When I turned him into United Artists, he said, after the screening one of the studio heads said to me, I thought it was going to be lively. They thought they were getting a nice little animated movie.

Robert John Elias Jr. was born June 24, 1936 in Manhattan and raised in Rockville Center, Long Island. Her father was a restaurant manager and her mother, Betty (McLoughlin) Elias, was a model. Later, enlisting in the military as a teenager, he adopted his stepfather’s last name, Jim Downey, who worked in advertising. Much of his time in the military was spent in the palisade, he later said; he wrote a novel while doing his time, but it was not published. He started semi-professional baseball for a year, then wrote a few plays. Among the people he met on the Off Off Broadway stage was William Waering, who owned a camera and suggested they try making films. The result, which he started filming when John F. Kennedy was still president and which came out in 1964, was Babo 73, in which Taylor Mead, an actor who would appear in many Andy Warhol films, played the president of the United States. It was classic underground cinema. We just went to the White House and started shooting, no press pass, no license, something like that, Mr Downey said in an interview included in the book Film Voices: Interviews From Post Script (2004 ). Kennedy was in Europe, so nobody was too strict with security, so we were mostly outside the White House, we ran around; we actually sent Taylor with some real generals.

The budget, he said, was $ 3,000. Mr. Downeys Chafed Elbows, about a day in the life of a misfit, was released in 1966 and was a breakthrough of sorts, earning him the grudging respect even of Bosley Crowther, the Timess’ film critic. One of these days, he wrote, Robert Downey, who wrote, directed and produced the underground film Chafed Elbows, which opened last night at the Gate Theater downtown, is going to clean up a bit, wash it off. swear words out of his mouth and do something that deserves mature attention like a wacky satirical comedy. He has the audacity to do so. He also has wit.

The film has enjoyed long runs at The Gate and Bleecker Street Cinema. No More Excuses follows in 1968, then Putney Swope, Pound and Greasers Palace. But by the early 1970s, Mr. Downey had developed a cocaine habit. Ten years of 24-hour cocaine, he told The Associated Press in 1997. His marriage to Elsie Ford, who had starred in several of his films, fell through; they eventually divorced. He credited his second wife, Laura Ernst, with helping him out of addiction. She died in 1994 of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrigs disease. Mr. Downey drew on this experience for his last feature film, Hugo Pool (1997). Besides his wife and son, he is survived by one daughter, Allyson Downey; one brother, Jim; one sister, Nancy Connor; and six grandchildren.

Mr. Downeys films have gained a new appreciation over the past decades. In 2008, Anthology Film Archives in the East Village restored and preserved Chafed Elbows, Babo 73 “and No More Excuses with support from the Film Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of films. Foundations board member Martin Scorsese called them an essential part of this moment when truly independent American cinema was born. They are alive in a way few movies can claim to be, Mr Scorsese told The Times, because it was the excitement of possibility and discovery that brought them to life. Mr. Downey deflected such praise. They are uneven, he says of the movies. But I was unequal. Alex Traub contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/07/movies/robert-downey-sr-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos