Entertainment
Bollywood Roundup: Tisca Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and more …
Tisca Chopra: Frida Kahlo continues to inspire me in many ways
Bombay– Actress Tisca Chopra shared a post on Wednesday saying Mexican painter Frida Kahlo continues to inspire her in many ways.
Tisca posted a photo in her post wearing a Frida Kahlo print saree on Instagram.
“Yesterday was Mrs. Frida Kahlo’s 114th birthday. I’m counting the years and what I wouldn’t have done to meet her,” Tisca wrote.
She added, “#FridaKahlo continues to inspire me in so many ways .. her existential search for identity, her tenacity and zest for life in the face of pain and grief … But beyond it all, there is her absolute challenge to let her gender define her identity, her fluidity with her sexuality Such is my #Fridamania that I had to have this #Frida sari, ”Tisca wrote in the caption.
Tisca released her book “What’s Up With Me?” in March. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 movie “Good Newwz”.
Taapsee Pannu: There is no industry without competition, stress today
New Delhi- Actress Taapsee Pannu says there is no industry without competition and stress today.
Speaking of the hectic pace of life in Bollywood and its consequences, Taapsee told IANS, “It’s a very competitive industry just like other industries. Just for our competition to go on camera for the whole world to judge. So it gets a little more stressful, but everyone knows that when they get down to it. “
She agrees that this is an integral part of an actor’s life.
“It’s not like someone has forced us to do it. We were aware that we would be in front of the camera and people would want to know more and more about us, so we were aware of that when we entered. So something in return for this unconditional love that we receive from the public is a price that we pay. It attracts stress and it’s part of any competitive industry, ”the actress said.
“There is competition in all sectors. There is no industry without competition and stress today, ”summed up Taapsee, whose latest film“ Haseen Dillruba ”was recently released on Netflix.
Amitabh Bachchan mourns the death of Dilip Kumar: an epic era has drawn the curtains
Bombay– Amitabh Bachchan mourned the death of Dilip Kumar, who died at the age of 98 early Wednesday morning in a hospital here.
Bachchan paid tribute to “the institution” on Twitter.
He wrote: “An institution has disappeared … every time the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be“ before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar. ”My duas for the peace of his soul and strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened .. »
“An epic era has drawn the curtains… Will never happen again,” he added.
Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan starred in the 1982 film “Shakti”.
Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to an age-related illness. He was 98 years old and died in Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted with respiratory problems.
The comedian’s close assistant and family friend told IANS, “He passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of Saira Ji and other family members and doctors.”
Aamir Khan mourns Dilip Kumar, “the greatest of all time”
New Delhi- Actor Aamir Khan tweeted a short note Wednesday night, mourning the death of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.
Dilip Kumar, 98, died in a Mumbai hospital early in the morning of the same day.
“Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the priceless, priceless and unique gift that you have given us all through your work. To me, you have always been and always will be the best ever. Salam. Love. Aamir, ”the actor posted on his banner’s official Instagram account, Aamir Khan Productions.
The actor’s message was accompanied by a folded hand emoji.
Confirming the death of Dilip Kumar on Wednesday morning, family friend Faisal Faroo who had tweeted from the official pseudonym of the veteran actor: “With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the death of our beloved Dilip Saab , a few minutes ago. We come from God and to Him we return. Faisal Farooqui.
Sources
2/ https://indianewengland.com/2021/07/bollywood-roundup-tisca-chopra-taapsee-pannu-amitabh-bachchan-and-more/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]