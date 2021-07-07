Bollywood Roundup: Tisca Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and more …

Tisca Chopra: Frida Kahlo continues to inspire me in many ways

Bombay– Actress Tisca Chopra shared a post on Wednesday saying Mexican painter Frida Kahlo continues to inspire her in many ways.

Tisca posted a photo in her post wearing a Frida Kahlo print saree on Instagram.

“Yesterday was Mrs. Frida Kahlo’s 114th birthday. I’m counting the years and what I wouldn’t have done to meet her,” Tisca wrote.

She added, “#FridaKahlo continues to inspire me in so many ways .. her existential search for identity, her tenacity and zest for life in the face of pain and grief … But beyond it all, there is her absolute challenge to let her gender define her identity, her fluidity with her sexuality Such is my #Fridamania that I had to have this #Frida sari, ”Tisca wrote in the caption.

Tisca released her book “What’s Up With Me?” in March. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 movie “Good Newwz”.

Taapsee Pannu: There is no industry without competition, stress today

New Delhi- Actress Taapsee Pannu says there is no industry without competition and stress today.

Speaking of the hectic pace of life in Bollywood and its consequences, Taapsee told IANS, “It’s a very competitive industry just like other industries. Just for our competition to go on camera for the whole world to judge. So it gets a little more stressful, but everyone knows that when they get down to it. “

She agrees that this is an integral part of an actor’s life.

“It’s not like someone has forced us to do it. We were aware that we would be in front of the camera and people would want to know more and more about us, so we were aware of that when we entered. So something in return for this unconditional love that we receive from the public is a price that we pay. It attracts stress and it’s part of any competitive industry, ”the actress said.

“There is competition in all sectors. There is no industry without competition and stress today, ”summed up Taapsee, whose latest film“ Haseen Dillruba ”was recently released on Netflix.

Amitabh Bachchan mourns the death of Dilip Kumar: an epic era has drawn the curtains

Bombay– Amitabh Bachchan mourned the death of Dilip Kumar, who died at the age of 98 early Wednesday morning in a hospital here.

Bachchan paid tribute to “the institution” on Twitter.

He wrote: “An institution has disappeared … every time the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be“ before Dilip Kumar and after Dilip Kumar. ”My duas for the peace of his soul and strength to the family to bear this loss .. Deeply saddened .. »

“An epic era has drawn the curtains… Will never happen again,” he added.

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan starred in the 1982 film “Shakti”.

Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning due to an age-related illness. He was 98 years old and died in Hinduja Hospital where he was admitted with respiratory problems.

The comedian’s close assistant and family friend told IANS, “He passed away peacefully this morning in the presence of Saira Ji and other family members and doctors.”

Aamir Khan mourns Dilip Kumar, “the greatest of all time”

New Delhi- Actor Aamir Khan tweeted a short note Wednesday night, mourning the death of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar, 98, died in a Mumbai hospital early in the morning of the same day.

“Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the priceless, priceless and unique gift that you have given us all through your work. To me, you have always been and always will be the best ever. Salam. Love. Aamir, ”the actor posted on his banner’s official Instagram account, Aamir Khan Productions.

The actor’s message was accompanied by a folded hand emoji.

Confirming the death of Dilip Kumar on Wednesday morning, family friend Faisal Faroo who had tweeted from the official pseudonym of the veteran actor: “With a heavy heart and deep sorrow, I announce the death of our beloved Dilip Saab , a few minutes ago. We come from God and to Him we return. Faisal Farooqui.