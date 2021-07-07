Camille Cottin arrives in Cannes with ‘Stillwater’ and ‘Our Men’ – Deadline

Camille Cottin is having a hell of a year. As more and more people locked in their homes listen Call my agent! (Ten percent), the Netflix series in which she plays, her profile has risen internationally. The comedy-drama about the trials and tribulations of a Parisian talent agency had already helped her land jobs in Hollywood films before the pandemic, and now she is definitely someone to watch as she continues to build an enviable cross-border CV.

The Paris native, who lived between 12 and 17 in London when her family moved for her stepfather’s job, appears in two films at Cannes this year, including the closing title of the Directors’ Fortnight. Our men (My legionary) by Rachel Lang, and the out-of-competition drama by Tom McCarthy Still water.

Both of these films tackle a serious subject (we’ll get to that later), which may seem irrelevant for an actress who broke locally in Canal +’s hidden camera series of sketches. Bitch (literally translated: Female dog) in which she inserted herself into everyday situations and turned the tide on unsuspecting Parisians (a notorious episode showed her making balloon-shaped animals in the shape of a penis at a party children’s birthday). Bitch produced a feature film in 2015, The Parisian bitch, Princess of heart, also a hidden camera comedy, which saw her travel to London in an attempt to marry Prince Harry.

Cottin took his first steps in the theater, while studying English, and did everything from Feydeau’s comedies to Bulgakov’s. The Master and Margarita. Although she also played the antagonist in Season 3 of the BBC drama Kill Eve, several of his roles in French cinema have been in comedies. Unsurprisingly, Cottin prefers not to be defined by gender. “I think comedy, like drama, can stir emotions,” she says. “That’s what I’m looking for. For me, it’s a question of rhythm. I see comedy as accelerated drama. Chaplin is dramatic, but it goes so fast that we laugh about it. “

Call my agent! straddles both worlds, just like Cottin does in his career. Her character, Andrea with the tight wound, she says, “is not a funny person; it’s super rare that she laughs. She is always focused, always stressed. She spends her life trying to solve problems. These are the really funny situations and she always stumbles. I try to keep a little distance where we know we’re playing, it’s also part of the comedy, so it’s a tiny bond with the audience. We fully embrace sometimes dramatic situations, but it’s also the way they are handled that makes the comedy.

Cottin got the acting bug at a very young age. “It was the pleasure of playing, of dressing,” she says. “This kind of imaginary parallel that was very present in me, I had a lot of imaginary friends. The pleasure of being transported to a universe other than the real one was something that has always been present to me.

Drama school was a great outlet, but studying English at university at the same time was just as enjoyable. “I liked university a lot because there was autonomy. I had been very unhappy in school because I don’t like being coerced, I don’t like discipline, I don’t like people on my back. University was a really nice way to work; you didn’t have to go to class, you turned in your work and attended the exams, you were totally free to work as you wanted. Studying a combination of American and English history and contemporary literature was a bonus. “I would recommend to anyone who wants to study art to go to university at the same time.”

She was able to exercise her acting muscles right after school, performing “in tiny venues in Paris that can accommodate 30 people” and doing marginal theater at the much-loved Festival d’Avignon.

Living in London during her teenage years was particularly beneficial for her future career and the trajectory she is now taking. “I went to the Lycée Français de Londres, but there is a whole environment that helps and the English lessons are of a very high standard, so I really familiarized myself with the language, the accents. She hesitates: “That doesn’t mean I speak English very well – I often search for words – but I love it. There is something pleasant about learning.

Cottin’s first major Hollywood movie was Robert Zemeckis’ 2016 war drama Ally opposite Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard. She auditioned for it and got the part; she said Pitt didn’t remember ever working with her on a commercial directed by Wes Anderson for SoftBank. Ally came at a time before Call my agent! had hit big, but the series certainly helped her find other work in studio films. The show, which debuted on France 2 in 2015, “has completely helped me,” Cottin says of his career path.

Get the role Kill Eve, she said, was a fluke. “The producer liked Call my agent! and I met British agents who asked me, ‘What British series do you like? »I quoted Peaky Blinders and Kill Eve. “A meeting was arranged with a producer on the latter, who told him that they liked to write for specific actors.” They called me back and wrote me the part of Helene. “

Sticking to the material seriously, Cottin auditioned for Still water after McCarthy consulted with a former French casting director who suggested her name. A producer of the film had also seen Call my agent! and told McCarthy about her, but the director himself didn’t know anything about the show. “He met me at the audition, so he took what I gave at that moment without being polluted by a label. When you meet people who don’t know anything about you, or admit to knowing nothing, it’s very liberating. There is something special about meeting someone who knows nothing about you and accepts you for who you are at the moment.

In Still water she co-stars with Matt Damon, who plays Bill Baker, a father traveling from Oklahoma to France to be with his estranged daughter, who is in jail for a murder she claims not to have committed. Cottin’s character, Virginie, is a stage actress who is raising a girl on her own. “She’s going to help this totally lost American try to move the investigation forward in an attempt to prove his daughter’s innocence.”

Cottin received the script for Still water, which she shot in Marseille from August to October 2019, while she was filming in Corsica for her other Cannes title, Our men. In Rachel Lang’s film, Cottin and Louis Garrel co-starred in supporting roles as a married couple. Ina Marija Bartaité, a young Lithuanian actress and daughter of director Šarūnas Bartas, is the main character of the film, as a young woman who falls in love with a soldier but finds herself unable to get married. It will be a bittersweet first in Cannes, sighs Cottin, because Bartaité lost his life at 25. “It’s very sad,” she says, “because she passed away this year after being hit by a drunk driver while riding her bicycle.

Lang is an army reservist in France and has crafted a story about the living conditions of soldiers and the hardships they face when they return home, including PTSD. “They are too afraid to talk about it, explains Cottin, because it can have serious consequences on their careers. The film focuses on women who are heavily controlled by the Legion and face an ubiquity of the military in their lives, and a very great absence from their men, even when they return.

Next, Cottin will appear in Ridley Scott’s Gucci House playing Paola Franchi, the girlfriend of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). She shot the MGM movie in Italy earlier this year and says of Scott, “He’s got incredible energy. He is surprising, he shoots very fast and knows exactly what he wants, but at the same time he pays attention to the smallest detail. He is very open and always welcomes proposals with great enthusiasm. Even when we were reading together, he wanted to know what I thought of the character, how I wanted to play him, and what I thought of the story. Of Driver, she notes that he was “very welcoming and that there was a very strong artistic universe”.

By rubbing shoulders with all these major Hollywood actors during her recent forays, has she been struck in any way? Cottin laughs: “At first we are amazed, and the funny thing is that once you get into the job, you are struck with talent. At some point it’s like playing tennis with a better partner, you get better. It’s very pleasant because, especially with the American actors, there is something very rich in the way they fit into their roles and explore situations.

Cottin says there is no new word on a potential fifth season of Call my agent!, but suspect that there might be a movie. “I think if they have the material, they will. They won’t commit if they don’t have something. Meanwhile, the UK version started filming in May in London – “If they come up with a cameo,” Cottin explains. “I would obviously do so with great pleasure.”

And look further? “There are a lot of people that I admire and a lot of meetings that would make me very happy. In particular, something very interesting is happening with female personalities who are actresses, producers, directors who create their own work. There is all this energy. She quotes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Reese Witherspoon and Frances McDormand. Would Cottin try to follow the same path? “It’s very inspiring, but I don’t know if I would be able to. Who knows? We’ll see.”